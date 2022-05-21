Delhi Metro has become a useful mode of transport for those travelling to nearby locations. Though there was the ease of access for the commuters of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) services, some people have also started violating some of its regulations. To avoid such malpractices, Delhi Metro has taken to Twitter to share a video urging people to follow the guidelines while travelling on the metro for a better experience.

A video on Twitter shared by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) displayed two commuters dressed as Charlie Chaplin sitting on the floor of a Metro train and eating snacks as they conversed. In the next scene, the two listen to loud music during their commute. The video ends with a message advising people against such behavior. "Here are some key features that make you a ‘Metro Master’: (a) Do not sit on the floor of the train (b) Do not eat/drink inside the Metro (c) Do not play loud music. It is not permitted inside the metro. Follow these 3 guidelines & showcase good passenger behavior.#Delhi metro”, read the caption.

Here are some key features that makes you a 'Metro Master'



a) Do not sit on the floor of the train

b) Do not eat/drink inside the metro

c) Do not play loud music. It is not permitted inside the metro



Follow these 3 guidelines & showcase good passenger behavior.#DelhiMetro pic.twitter.com/NCsnBOZ1tL — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) May 21, 2022

'I follow all these guidelines', Netizens react

The video has gathered around 3K views and collected several likes and comments. Many people in the comments section were even curious to know what should be done if someone violates the rules. A user wrote, "If someone eats food in front of us, who should we tell?" Another netizen wrote, "I follow all these guidelines". Many also expressed their complaints about the functioning of the Delhi Metro in the comments section.