Dog Dives Into Pile Of Leaves Easing Coronavirus Stress, Watch Video

A video of a dog jumping into a pile of leaves is doing rounds on the internet. In light of the recent health emergency, while people have been left with no choice but to stay indoors, the video of a dog named Stella enjoying herself is putting a smile on people's face.

Popular Stella

Stella, an English lab, who belongs to Maine, has a video recorded of her, jumping into a pile of leaves going viral on the internet. Stella, however, is already well-known for her delightful videos of jumping into huge piles of leaves, which undoubtedly doesn't just bring her happiness but a big smile on every person who watches her do it. With this viral video, Stella became the much needed mood-booster everybody sought for in the wake of Coronavirus all around.

we all – and i cannot stress this enough – need this right now. possibly the greatest short film ever made. pic.twitter.com/FzvtrmC70D — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) March 16, 2020

Fan of piles of leaves

Stella gained popularity when her owner, Jody Hartman from Maine, captured a video of her dog jumping into a massive pile of leaves, repeatedly. Clearly, she could not get enough of it which instead, led to viewers not being able to enough of her. Few days back, one video of her many videos combined, jumping into piles of leaves was uploaded on YouTube, with a title "Stella's best leaf jumps of all times." While people all over the world have been suggesting quality time with pets as a way to combat isolation, Stella has taken the internet by storm.

Technology friendly

Stella's story, however, does not end here. Stella is the proud owner of a verified Instagram page with a follower count above 38,000. She also owns a YouTube channel called 'Dog Named Stella' that boasts a huge 14,700 subscriber count.

Stella has continued to be the dog-talk of the town for a long while now, gaining an enormous fan-following and tremendous love and appreciation from all over the world. Clearly, people can still not get enough of the adorable lab.

Thank you for keeping us all smiling with these videos x — أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) March 16, 2020

We can learn a lot from animals .. innocence, purity, unconditional love .. this made my heart smile. — Helen Kyriakou (@HelenKyriakou1) March 17, 2020

Love how she just launches herself with wild abandon and pure joy!!! I feel better already, thanks! Will there be a sequel? Please say there will be a sequel!! @Michael_Fisher_ @trumpaide — Kim W (@CanaryAmerica) March 17, 2020

Oh, to be has happy as that dog when it see's a pile of leaves. — Lisa (@Scousegrrl) March 16, 2020

this is what i need in these dark days — wilko (@intergaIactica) March 17, 2020

Dogs are simply adorable

Roger A. Caras had quoted: "Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole," but isn't that very true? In times like these, Stella has been able to breathe in life and hope into everyone anxious and afraid of the pandemic spreading around.

