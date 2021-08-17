Doggo's Adorable Reaction Refusing To Eat Leaves Netizens In Splits; Watch Video

Doggo videos have a certain charm and more often than not they leave people happy with their cuteness as well as goofiness. One such clip of a doggo refusing to eat has gone viral on social media which left netizens in splits. The video was shared on doggo, a golden retriever named Sugar's, Instagram page with the caption, "Nakhre." The video opens with a shot of Sugar sitting beside a plate of food seemingly not in a mood to eat. The clip further shows that her owner tries to feed her but she refuses to oblige. The owner tries to feed doggo again and again but to no avail. The doggo's reactions and apt background music make the video all the more funnier.

Watch the video here:

Since the video was shared on August 8 2021, it has garnered over 22 lakh likes and many reactions on Instagram. The users flooded the comment sections as some found the video adorable while some shared how their pets also act like Sugar while eating. A user wrote, "The look was like “ye tumne kaise kar diya” [sic]." "The look at the end itni himmat kaise hogai KI zbrdsti [sic]," wrote another user. One another comment read, "The most difficult task is to feed my boy...... atleast he keep in his mouth....mine tho he will throw out of the mouth....[sic]."

Here are some comments by users:

Earlier on Tuesday, August 17, another video of a doggo was doing rounds on social media with her adorable reaction to her human lying down on her little bed. The clip shows the little dog, named Penny, sitting on her bed and suddenly notices her human walking towards her and gets all excited. The clip further shows that as the pet parent lays down on the bed, Penny reacts delightfully and makes herself comfortable next to her human. It may be mentioned here that the Golden Retriever is a medium-large gun dog that was bred to retrieve shot waterfowl, such as ducks and upland game birds, during hunting and shooting parties. Golden retrievers have an instinctive love of water and are easy to train to basic or advanced obedience standards. They are well suited to residency in suburban or country environments.

Image Credits: sugar_goldenretriever/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.