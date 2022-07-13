'Don’t Let Hackers Score Against You': UP Police Post On Strong Password Wins Internet

In today's world where everything is digital, it is important to have a strong password for apps and systems to protect oneself from hackers and phishing software. Despite knowing the importance of protection against cyber fraud, we often tend to take the matter lightly and ignore it.

This is probably the reason why the Uttar Pradesh police appealed to everyone to create a strong password by sharing a video on social media platforms. The video shared by the UP police is now taking over the internet because of the unique way the cops decided to deliver their message.

The viral video shows a goalkeeper stopping the football by doing a somersault. Interestingly, with the help of the video UP police is trying to make users aware of the fact that strong passwords can save them from cyber attacks by denoting the goalkeeper as a strong password and the hacker as a striker.

Captioning the video, the UP Police on their official Instagram handle wrote, "Don't let hackers score against you! Somersault your way out of a cyber criminals attack with a strong password as the goalkeeper of your accounts."

Watch the viral video below:

Notably, the Uttar Pradesh Police is known for spreading awareness messages via their social media handles but with a unique tint of humour in it. They often use trends to make their point clear to the public, in efforts that general public could receive their message with a sense of relatability.

In less than 24 hours, the video has garnerd over 3000 views on Instagram.

Strongs passwords can save you

Various reports suggest that people usually keep passwords that are easy to remember and therefore, they often use their birth dates, pets names, hobbies, etc as their passwords. But it has always been suggested that one should keep passwords that are not easy to crack.

In an advidory issued by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, it is suggested that one uses at least eight characters in their password with a mix of special characters and a combination of lower and uppercase letters. It was also recommended that all sensitive passwords should be changed every two weeks.