'Dramatic' Dog Howls And Cries To Stop Its Hooman From Leaving; Watch

With the threat of coronavirus decreasing, many nations are now easing down lockdown restrictions. This has come as good news to many people who are now solely returning to their offices. On the flip side, pets, who have now become accustomed to their owner staying at home, have become threatened and saddened. Recently, the pain was put on display by a dog who starting crying at its full pitch for his hooman told him that she was about to leave.

'Sirens are lower than this'

The 40-second clip which was posted on TikTok shows the canine lying flat on the floor while its hows and growls presumably because his hooman was going way. Since shared by a user called viceugenio, the post has received over 3.4 million views and 43.7. The incident has also left many amused with many of them calling the husky dog, ‘Dramatic'. One user wrote, "husky dogs are very dramatic'. While another joked at the high pitch of the dog and wrote, " RIP to those who hear it with headphones ON".While another comment wrote, "If in india dogs shout like this people would say "he might have seen ghost "

A similar dramatic images of two similar-looking dogs, one black and the other white-coated, coming face-to-face and embracing each other has amused the internet. Shared by a Twitter user named Libby, the images were sent to her by her dad on what's app in which the two dogs separated at childhood recognized each other while on a stroll in a park. Their reunion after years is giving the netizens the reminder of the famous Bollywood flick ‘Karan Arjun’.

