Driver Makes '150 Point Turn', Netizens Compare To Austin Powers Hallway Scene; Watch

There is always a driver who avoids the reverse gear. On such is this New Zealand car owner, who took over 4 minutes to drive off the parking lot. Mark Barnes captured the "unbelievable" moment, and he compared the moment to Austin Power's hallway scene. Barnes shot the 4-minute long video on his mobile. He recorded the mini van's owner making the slowest possible turns while driving her car out of the parking bay. The incident took place at Five Mile Shopping Centre in Queenstown, New Zealand.

Slowest possible turns

As the video begins, the lady driver almost pulls out the car from the parking space. However, she then makes a sharp forward move, keeping to the left. At the moment, she also ends up getting the car a deep scratch from the trolley alley just beside the spot. As the video rolls, she makes never-ending mini forwards and reverses until she straightens her car. Meanwhile, two other cars leave the alley, and a few enter the space too. Some pedestrians walk past the car giving a stunning look to the driver. Towards the end, the driver cautiously makes two bold moves and waits before it finally leaves the spot. Take a look at the slow yet hilarious video:

Four minutes of painful mini-moves

Barnes, who was at the mall getting milkshake for his son, was utterly surprised at the driver's way of getting out of the parking space. Speaking to Daily Mail, Barnes expressed his astonishment in regard to the lady's driving abilities. Barnes also compared the scene to that from the Austin Powers television series, where the protagonist performed the '150-point-turn' when he got stuck in the hallway. However, he praised her for getting out of the parking lot without causing further damage to her car or anything around.

"Illogical yet impressive"

The video shot in July 2021 was uploaded on a YouTube channel "Dogtooth Media." The video garnered over 15k views and counting. Viewers mocked the driver for attempting a tougher way to drive away from the car park. While some were straight disappointed, many were "impressed" by the lady's driving skills. "Actually, besides being totally illogical, it was quite an impressive effort," one user wrote. "That is just Marvelous.....it's not about reversing....she executed the maneuver with perfection...that even drivers with years of experience would not be able to do with such perfection....awesome 👌👌," wrote another. Meanwhile, one joked about how he needs to learn the right way of driving out of car parks. "I've been reversing out of car parks wrong all this time. I need to do a 150-point-turn," the user wrote.

Image Credit: Unsplash/representative