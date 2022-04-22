Earth Day: Sudarsan Pattnaik Makes Beautiful Sand Art To Spread Message About Environment

On the occasion of Earth Day, well-known sand artist and Padma Shri Awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a stunning artwork to spread the message about environmental protection. He took to his official Twitter handle to share the image of spectacular artwork that he created on Odisha's Puri Beach. The Odisha-based sand artist through his sand art highlights the need of connecting humans with nature.

In his tweet, Sudarsan Pattnaik urged the people to conserve natural resources and make the planet a better place to live. Pattnaik tweeted, "On #EarthDay2022 let us pledge to conserve the natural resources & make Earth a better place for all creations of God- Let us work together to make this Greener. #WorldEarthDay My SandArt at Puri beach." It is to note here that Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on different occasions and events and he even shares them on his Twitter handle. The latest post of Pattnaik has got more than 400 likes and accumulated reactions from netizens. People in their response to the tweet agreed with his message about environment protection.

Earth Day 2022

Every year, April 22 is observed as World Earth Day around the globe to raise awareness about environmental protection. This year marks the 52nd anniversary of the annual celebrations and the theme for Earth Day 2022 is "Invest In Our Planet." On April 22, 1970, 20 million Americans, which was 10% of the US population at the time took to the streets, universities, auditoriums and cities to protest against environmental deterioration, according to Earth.org. Americans in 1970 called for increased protection of planet Earth. Every year on April 22, people across the world celebrate the day by participating in environmental awareness activities and working towards issues that the planet Earth is currently facing. On Earth Day, Google with an interactive doodle has spread the message about planet earth and the impact of climate change on it.

Image: Twitter/@sudarsansand