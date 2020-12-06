Edinburgh Thundersnow: Residents Report Loud Explosions That Sounded Like 'sonic Boom'

A rare ‘thundersnow’ in Edinburgh, UK prompted residents to contact the emergency services in the wee hours of the morning as they suspected the thunderous noise was a result of a plane crash or a building collapse. According to The Guardian, the two loud thunderclaps were heard over the Scottish capital, terrifying pets and setting off car alarms. One resident even said that the explosions sounded like “sonic boom,” while another added that they were woken up by the thunderclaps in the middle of the night.

However, police Scotland reassured residents that the sound was actually caused because of a “thundersnow”. While taking to Twitter at 5am (local time), the police urged residents to not to be alarmed. They further informed that Edinburg is currently experiencing thunder and lightning.

We have have received a number of calls regarding people concerned about explosions heard. Please do not be alarmed, we are currently experiencing thunder and lightning. 🌩️⚡❄️ pic.twitter.com/YyZ9rbBadr — Police Scotland Control Rooms (@polscotcontrol) December 4, 2020

As per reports, the storm caused disruption across the region, including the closure of the Queensferry Crossing. The Met office, however, explained that the thundersnow is unusual because it can happen only in a few months of the year. The officials said that when the rare phenomenon occurs at night, the lightning appears brighter because the light reflects off the snowflakes. They further said that the snow contained within the thunderstorm acts to dampen the sound of the thunder.

The Met Office issued a weather warning for snow and heavy rain for the east of England plus London and the south-east. It warned of heavy rain and snow that could lead to tricky travel due to surface water and possible “slushy accumulation”. Furthermore, a number of yellow warnings for ice and snow are also in place across large areas of Scotland and Northern Ireland and stretch down into North Yorkshire, which might disrupt travel.

‘Sounded like sonic boom’

Meanwhile, several residents took to social media platforms to share videos and image of the ‘thundersnow. Several internet users also explained how the explosions sounded like, while others expressed disappointment at sleeping through the incident. One user wrote, “It was very loud like an explosion. I can imagine why some folks were concerned as the house shook and the car alarms in the car park set off”. Another added, “I’ve honestly never heard the thunder that sounded like sonic boom/plane crash”.

Yesterday's night #thundersnow #thunderhail in #Edinburgh with huge #lightnings. I never seen anything like that before. And this is a second night in a row of this extremely rare weather in here. pic.twitter.com/rv9z4daIkW — SkinnyRedArt (@SkinnyRedArt) December 5, 2020

Geeking out watching the #thundersnow in #Edinburgh tonight. Sounds like 2020 has chosen it’s latest weapon 💣 pic.twitter.com/sJDLk5C9EX — Fraser Menzies (@_frasermenzies) December 5, 2020

More of the thunder snow and lightening in #Edinburgh tonight, sounds like the sky is about to collapse, and so much hail/snow/ rain. Enough 2020, please... #Thundersnow pic.twitter.com/fz2WBQ13aa — Dawn Smith (@dsmith_edi) December 5, 2020

#thundersnow in west #Edinburgh basically watched the courtyard turn white from the hailstones. Not sleeping tonight that’s for sure pic.twitter.com/1JUDEDQWkg — Claire Nelson (@Claire0N) December 5, 2020

Anyone else woken up at too early o'clock by the #thundersnow in Edinburgh? 😮⛈️ pic.twitter.com/xCPaaCLMTt — Amazon Development Centre Scotland (@AmazonDevScot) December 4, 2020

Gutted that I slept through the #Edinburgh #thundersnow — Ian Rankin (@Beathhigh) December 4, 2020

