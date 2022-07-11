The internet holds a plethora of entertaining posts and videos. There are multiple videos on social media, which display the talent of people, unique food combinations, and animal antics. Among those, dance videos have a special place for a large section of netizens, and a middle-aged man grooving to Chikku Bukku Rayiley, mimicking the steps of the iconic Prabhu Deva did not take long to rage a storm online.

The viral video opens up to show the man grooving to Chikku Bukku Rayiley which featured the choreographer and actor, Prabhu Deva from the 1993 film Gentleman. Clad in a shirt and lungi, the middle-aged man is seen slaying the dance moves on the street. Wearing slippers, the man even does the moonwalk perfectly while his two companions look on with folded arms. Sharing the video on Instagram, a user wrote, "Dancer Ramesh anna".

Watch the video below:

'Superb anna', say netizens

Since being posted online, the video has garnered around 11 million views accompanied by several likes and comments. Among the netizens who flooded the comments section were Telugu actor Racha Ravi and cricketer Sanju Samson.

While Racha Ravi reacted with fire and heart emojis, Sanju Samson posted a smiling face with an open mouth and ok hand emojis.

Among other comments seen on the video, a user wrote, "Age is just the number". A second user sommented, "His college days must b good olden days". A third user expressed, "Much more talented person (sic)".

(Image: @rajkumar.984045/Instagram)