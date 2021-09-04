Elephant Uses Hand Pump To Drink Water, Jal Shakti Ministry Says Learn Lesson, Save Water

An elephant is considered one of the most intelligent animals on Earth due to its peerless ability to identify languages and have empathy and memories. Proving his incredibly unique ability to use machinery tools, the Ministry of Jal Shakti shared a video of an elephant using a hand pump to draw water. The video opens to show the largest mammal standing in front of a hand pump, and, later, the animal can be seen drawing water from the tube well to quench its thirst. As the video proceeds, the elephant stops pumping after quenching its thirst. Have a look at the video of an elephant using a hand pump here:

Though the ministry shared the video with a lesson on water conservation, netizens were surprised to watch the 20-second video. Since being shared with the caption: Even an elephant understands the importance of conserving water. Then why do people waste this precious treasure? Come, let us learn a lesson from this animal today and converse water" the video is now viral on social media platforms including Twitter. It is worth mentioning that the Ministry of Water Resources, which is responsible for laying down policy guidelines and programmes for the development and regulation of the country's water resources, always share such videos to create awareness among the people.

Netizens applaud the intelligence of the largest mammal

In the series of such videos, the latest clip, which was shared on September 3, Friday, has garnered over twenty-eight thousand views and, the count is still going on. Several users started a discussion over the topic, tonnes of social media users applauded the intelligence of the largest mammal. One such user wrote, "People knew the importance of conservation of water, they are to do in that way. But People participation is not there in the decision making of government policies. People participation decision making should start from a ground-level like gram sabha." "Elephant is an intelligent animal we know. But we never knew that its brain has developed to the extent of using a hand pump for pumping water to quench its thirst. The old adage " necessity is the mother of invention " is true for Elephants also," commented the other microblogger. While another user compared the elephant's act with a government scheme and said, "Atmanirbhar Bharat".

Have a look at some amazing moments

A favourite game at the moment seems to be knocking over the water bucket, as Larro demonstrates. Suffice to say, these babies aren't the most frugal beings! Find out what else the orphans get up to at our Nursery: https://t.co/LjdoYKJWCu pic.twitter.com/z2AC1zUOmW — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) August 28, 2021

Every now and then, people come across adorable videos of animals. Adding to the list, a video of an elephant has surfaced on the internet. The video shows a baby elephant knocking over a water bucket. The adorable clip of the elephant has caught the attention of the netizens who shared their reactions in the comments section. The video has been shared by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust on Twitter. "A favourite game at the moment seems to be knocking over the water bucket, as Larro demonstrates. Suffice to say, these babies aren't the most frugal beings! Find out what else the orphans get up to at our Nursery:" read the caption alongside the video. In the video, a baby elephant named Larro can be seen knocking over a bucket on a muddy surface. The short video also features other elephants who can be seen playing with each other at the back. Watch the video here.

(Image: Twitter/@MoJSDoWRRDGR)