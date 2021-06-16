Elephant Uses Handpump To Get Drinking Water, Netizens Name Him 'animal Einstein'

Elephants are known to be highly intelligent and creative species. In past, they have been spotted using human equipments to solve their purposes. Recently, a clip of a tusker successfully using a hand pump to draw out water and drink it has left hundreds of thousands of people on the internet stunned. The amusing sight was recorded in a school near the Alipurduar district of West Bengal and was later shared on Twitter.

The 30-second long video features the calf inside the school premises. As the video progresses, one can see the elephant using his trunk to push the handle of the hand pump and drink the water that came out of it. The elephant could be seen repeating his task since

'Another evolution?'

Since shared it has racked up 43 thousand views and a lot of comments. “That elephant knows how precious the water is,” one commented. “Self-service is the best service,” another mentioned. “So innocent seems very thirsty,” expressed a third. "This elephant knows to use its limbs. Is this evolution?" a fifth joked. " It's actually a good idea. Other elephants should be trained to do this and provided with such a water-saving facility," commented another. Meanwhile, another comment read, "It's sad that some drinking storage can't be made for these majestic animals. It's like raising glass n drinking a drop of water. & keep drinking till ur thirst quenched."

It's actually a good idea. Oher elephants should be trained to do this and provided with such a water saving facility. — Salty Sprinkles (@rasberry9) June 15, 2021

intelligence level.. Animal Einstein :) — ZerJoy_Bond 🇪🇺🇮🇱 (@ZerJoy_OO7) June 15, 2021

They could have kept one bucket. The calf would have drank from the bucket. So what a video of the calf doing 'magic' is more important — kskumar (@kskumar68) June 15, 2021

Instead of shooting a video, water should be brought for him — Rahul pal (@Rahulpa11440196) June 15, 2021

Just a few days ago, a similar incident took place wherein a tusker was filmed successfully opening a tap to drink water gives another evidence of their high competency. Posted by IFS Officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, the 38-second clip shows an elephant in its zoo moving towards the boundaries of its enclosure, leaving onlookers in fear. However, to everybody’s surprise, the giant does not harm anybody, rather opens the tap using its trunk. The clip ends with the visitors applauding the elephant's wit.

Image: Abhijitsgoap/Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.