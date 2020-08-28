Elephant Rescues An Impala From A Waterhole; Watch Video

Elephants are some of the most beloved animals around the world. The large animals hold cultural importance in many countries including India. On social media, often videos featuring elephants go viral. Be it hugging rhinos or helping other animals, elephants can be seen doing a wide range of heartwarming activities that get captured on camera.

Also read: Germany: Elephant joins trunk with daughter after 12 yrs of separation in a moving reunion

Recently, the Twitter handle of an Indian Forest Service personnel shared a video fo Elephants helping an impala who got stuck in the waterhole. Along with the video, the Twitter user shared that the elephants and impala may not be knowing each other or get to meet each other again, however, that did not stop elephants from rescuing the impala which was caught in the waterhole. Check out the video below -

Elephant rescues impala

They don’t know each other..

They again might not be meeting each other...



But that doesn’t stop the elephant from rescuing an Impala caught in a waterholeðŸ’š pic.twitter.com/bRHd3KB1EB — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 27, 2020

The video has received over 13K views and 1.2K likes on Twitter. While netizens were in awe of the elephant reducing the impala out of the waterhole, it also triggered a conversation in the comment section which discussed the difference between humans and animals. Netizens shared that while animals by default have an instinct to save, humans aim to kill. While one user wrote, 'That's how compassionate every creature in Creation is.... except man..', another one wrote - 'We Humans, the ultimate creation of the Almighty, as we all say, have volumes to learn from the act of the pachyderms. Humans have minds to reason out but animals have a compassionate heart which beats for all fellow animals'. Check out their reaction below -

Also read: Elephant herd goes on rampage in Bengal's Jhargram

Also read: Man trampled to death by wild elephants in Jharkhand

Except human all are having heart human kill human and animal save each other — Gaurav Sharma (@GauravS02399122) August 27, 2020

Earlier, a video featuring a giant tusker named Kabini was seen breaking through the dried bamboo in order to get to the juicy part of the plant. World Elephant Day 2020 was recently celebrated when netizens shared many videos of elephants just being their caring or notorious selves. Another video showcased elephants running in a herd, including baby and giant elephants. Whereas, another viral video showcased a heartwarming encounter of a baby elephant and humans. Check out the videos below -

Funny. Baby #elephant coming to grips with meeting humans & vehicle maybe for the 1st time. So delightful to enjoy them alive & free rather than hunted, enslaved or trapped among concrete walls. Let's give the ultra intelligent #elephants the rights they deserve. ðŸŽ¬Arnab Dey. pic.twitter.com/uuWVfHNrSL — Juliana (@juliana_monty) August 3, 2020

Running to be part of world elephants day celebrationsðŸ˜Ž



With 50 elephants estimated to be vulnerable to poaching every day, say no to ivory for this majestic giants to roam forever.. pic.twitter.com/JHt0rZwGkk — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 12, 2020

Here's a beautiful scene where this massive Tusker in #Kabini makes his way through dry bamboo to get to the juicy part of the plant.



Let's celebrate the gentle giants on the #WorldElephantDay 2020.#ToeholdPhotoTravel pic.twitter.com/CZOAy3OrUx — Jayanth Sharma (@Jayanth_Sharma) August 12, 2020

Also read: C'garh: Baby elephant rescued from boggy field

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.