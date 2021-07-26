Elon Musk Admits, 'I Dig My Own Grave' In A Hilarious Twitter Banter On His Controversies

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is no stranger to controversies. He is an avid social media user, especially Twitter. He often makes his presence felt on social media by expressing his views on a wide variety of subjects ranging from space to digital currency. Meanwhile, the Space X CEO has also acknowledged the fact that his social media presence often lands him on unforeseen controversies that have arisen in the past and are yet to in the future.

🤣🤣 although to be fair, I dig my own grave a lot — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2021

In a reply to a Tweet by a user named "Pope of Muskanity," Musk admitted that he "often digs his own grave." The original post featured a clip from the popular video game character Mario through his adventures and challenges. The tweet accompanying the video questioned how hard is it for the Tesla CEO to "avoid controversies." As a reply to the hilarious tweet, the business magnate accepted that he lands in controversy due to his own mistakes.

How hard it is for @elonmusk to avoid controversies.😉⬇️ pic.twitter.com/t1WbgjuFGZ — Pope of Muskanity (@RationalEtienne) July 25, 2021

As a reply to Mr. Musk's tweet, the former Twitter user responded with a subtle supportive post. He quirkily mentioned that "freedom of speech and freedom of thought" is considered "positive" if and when one acts like they are expected. The user also added that he is a "faithful" appreciator of Elon Musk's "candor."

Netizens react to the fun banter

One of the most accurate things this guy has ever said. https://t.co/E8KhExrjkR — Chad Kirchner (@chadkirchner) July 25, 2021

Elon Musk's response to the tweet was welcomed by a lot of Twitteratis. It began a series of Twitter threads. Social media users referred to the tech giant's controversies with names like "Elongate." One even mentioned that Mr. Musk said the "most accurate" thing in a long time. Another user, Cryptobee_2021 appreciated Musk for his unfiltered posts. "Someone's got to do the dirty job," the post said. Last but not the least, one advised the Space X CEO to "keep digging" in order to dig himself out of the "hole."

(Image input: AP)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.