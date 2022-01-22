Last Updated:

Elon Musk Compares His Son To Playful Ape From Viral Clip; Says 'Baby X Is Just Like This'

A video of a baby ape playing in the field has caught the attention of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Musk compared his son to the playful ape on Twitter.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Elon Musk

Image: AP


Tech mogul and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is an avid social media user who often shares witty posts which garner immense eyeball attention. Recently, a video shared on the microblogging platform featuring a baby ape playing in a field caught the attention of Musk. Upon watching the video, Musk was reminded of his son and he responded to the clip by saying, “Baby X is just like this haha.”

The video was posted by Twitter user @Rainmaker1973 and it was originally shared by IAS Officer from India, Supriya Sahu. In the video, the baby ape can be seen jumping into a stack of hay. In the clip, the baby ape kept diving in and out and seemingly enjoying himself. The clip has been shared alongside the caption, "This clip shared by @supriyasahuias in 2020 is a brilliant example of how play is totally shared by great apes and humans: not only gorillas and other primates play, but they do it just like us." 

Netizens react

Elon Musk’s comparison of baby ape to his son has captured the attention of social media users. One netizen commented, “Its true, human toddlers aren't that much different than gorilla toddlers when it comes to play. And the mom's concern is the same," "You're coming with me before you crack your head on a rock." Another netizen wrote, “Baby X is so precious.” Another user wrote, “Awe, little kids are like little monkeys visa versa, lol.”

READ | Karnataka invites Elon Musk to set up Tesla plant in state; joins other states' chorus

Elon Musk and singer Grimes welcomed their son in May 2020. Following the birth, Musk and Grimes named the son ‘X Æ A-Xii’. The name had created a lot of buzz on social media. Explaining the meaning of the name of her son, Grimes tweeted, "X, the unknown variable •Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence) A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favourite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent + (A=Archangel, my favorite song) ( metal rat)." Elon Musk corrected her on Twitter and revealed that it is "SR-71" and Archangel-12." 

READ | Elon Musk warns of population collapse; asserts 'we need enough humans for Mars'

Image: AP

READ | Elon Musk offers to help tsunami-hit Tonga with Starlink services amid internet blackout
READ | Elon Musk's Neuralink one step closer to testing microchip implants in human brain

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Elon Musk, Elon Musks son, Viral post
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com