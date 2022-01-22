Elon Musk Compares His Son To Playful Ape From Viral Clip; Says 'Baby X Is Just Like This'

Tech mogul and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is an avid social media user who often shares witty posts which garner immense eyeball attention. Recently, a video shared on the microblogging platform featuring a baby ape playing in a field caught the attention of Musk. Upon watching the video, Musk was reminded of his son and he responded to the clip by saying, “Baby X is just like this haha.”

The video was posted by Twitter user @Rainmaker1973 and it was originally shared by IAS Officer from India, Supriya Sahu. In the video, the baby ape can be seen jumping into a stack of hay. In the clip, the baby ape kept diving in and out and seemingly enjoying himself. The clip has been shared alongside the caption, "This clip shared by @supriyasahuias in 2020 is a brilliant example of how play is totally shared by great apes and humans: not only gorillas and other primates play, but they do it just like us."

Baby X is just like this haha — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2022

Netizens react

Elon Musk’s comparison of baby ape to his son has captured the attention of social media users. One netizen commented, “Its true, human toddlers aren't that much different than gorilla toddlers when it comes to play. And the mom's concern is the same," "You're coming with me before you crack your head on a rock." Another netizen wrote, “Baby X is so precious.” Another user wrote, “Awe, little kids are like little monkeys visa versa, lol.”

It’d be a blessing! pic.twitter.com/yPP68bv3i6 — Pope of Muskanity (@RationalEtienne) January 21, 2022

I love baby X — Mahdi Ehsani (@MahdiXeaeaafg) January 22, 2022

Adorable 🥰🥰🥰❤️ — 𝓒𝓪𝓷𝓭𝔂𝓑𝓪𝓻 (@lovelyhousecat) January 21, 2022

What’s Baby X fav music? Does he like Baby shark? — TeslaBud (@Teslabud1) January 21, 2022

Playing is reinforcement learning to navigate the physical world and prepare for self-defense — Lorenz (@Lorenz_Web) January 21, 2022

Happy Birthday to @TheRealBuzz 🥳🌙



Lil X was 4 days old in this pic 👶💙 pic.twitter.com/CGiyzrLPCy — Renata Konkoly 🐢🦔 (@RenataKonkoly) January 21, 2022

Baby X. 🤣 I love it — Nathan (@NathanBishop0) January 21, 2022

X whenever he goes swimming ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/dduS1XMJKA — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) January 21, 2022

Elon Musk and singer Grimes welcomed their son in May 2020. Following the birth, Musk and Grimes named the son ‘X Æ A-Xii’. The name had created a lot of buzz on social media. Explaining the meaning of the name of her son, Grimes tweeted, "X, the unknown variable •Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence) A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favourite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent + (A=Archangel, my favorite song) ( metal rat)." Elon Musk corrected her on Twitter and revealed that it is "SR-71" and Archangel-12."

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (⌛️,⏳) ᚷᚱᛁᛗᛖᛋ (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

Image: AP