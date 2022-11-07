Elon Musk Hits Back With 'hot Take' After Mark Ruffalo Asks Him To 'get Off Twitter'

Amid the ongoing drama since Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition, actor Mark Ruffalo recently criticised the new owner of the social media site after retweeting US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s post. Following Ruffalo’s comment, Tesla CEO Musk responded to the actor in a taunting manner. Sharing Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet, Ruffalo said, “Elon. Please—for the love of decency—get off Twitter”. The Avengers star then continued by asking him to hand over “the keys” to someone who would manage this as their actual job. He further advised Musk to focus on Tesla and SpaceX.

Taking to Twitter, Mark Ruffalo said, “You are destroying your credibility. It’s just not a good look.”

Elon. Please—for the love of decency—get off Twitter, hand the keys over to someone who does this as an actual job, and get on with running Tesla and SpaceX. You are destroying your credibility. It’s just not a good look. https://t.co/34aMtU5h62 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 4, 2022

Ruffalo made these remarks after United States Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez voiced her thoughts against Musk’s proposal to charge verified users $8 per month. She said in a tweet along with an image of a chicken, “Yo @elonmusk while I have your attention, why should people pay $8 just for their app to get bricked when they say something you don’t like? This is what my app has looked like ever since my tweet upset you yesterday. What’s good? Doesn’t seem very free speechy to me.”

Yo @elonmusk while I have your attention, why should people pay $8 just for their app to get bricked when they say something you don’t like?



This is what my app has looked like ever since my tweet upset you yesterday. What’s good? Doesn’t seem very free speechy to me 🤔 pic.twitter.com/e3hcZ7T9up — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 3, 2022

Further, responding to Mark Ruffalo’s tweet, the tech mogul said, “Hot take: not everything AOC says is 100 accurate” to claim that the US politician's statement was not completely true.

Replying to Musk’s gibe, Ruffalo said, “Maybe so. That’s why having robust filters for dis/misinformation & credible verified users has been a popular feature for people & advertisers alike.”

Hot take: not everything AOC says is 💯 accurate — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2022

Maybe so. That’s why having robust filters for dis/misinformation & credible verified users has been a popular feature for people & advertisers alike. We need those safeguards to make sure it’s accurate information, or the app loses credibility, as do you. And people leave. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 5, 2022

Kathy Griffin's Twitter account has been suspended

In the meantime, American actress and comedian Kathy Griffin's Twitter account was shut down on Sunday. Griffin, 62, appeared to be instantly removed from the social networking site after changing her display name to Musk. Even though her account name was "@kathygriffin," the screen name next to the verified check mark read "Elon Musk." As per a Vulture report, Griffin claimed to be Elon Musk on the social media site, and she was pleading with people to vote for Democrats in the coming midterm elections.

It is worth mentioning that Musk stated that "impersonation" (who do not term it as parody) would no longer be accepted just over a week after declaring that "comedy is now legal on Twitter" and promised to make the platform a secure space for "free speech." Notably, the new owner on November 6 announced a new policy that Twitter will suspend accounts engaging in any type of "impersonation," which comedians and others have been employing as a satirical protest against his recent acquisition of the microblogging platform.

Additionally, Musk declared on Sunday that anyone using a Twitter account to impersonate another person without terming it as a parody will have their account permanently suspended.