Elon Musk Reacts To Viral Post Showing Doppelganger, Says 'maybe I'm Partly Chinese'

After social media was rocked by a video showing Tesla founder Elon Musk's doppelgänger, the billionaire has responded with a hilarious reply stating that he may be "partly Chinese." Last week, the video of the self-proclaimed Chinese "Elon Musk" went viral on several social media platforms for looking strikingly similar to the Tesla CEO. The short clip, showing the doppelganger "standing next to a car," and "mimicking Musk," took the internet by storm. The video of the unidentified Chinese man was posted on Facebook on December 15.

The Tesla CEO responded to a side-by-side photo of himself and his purported doppelganger which was posted by a user on Twitter. "Maybe I'm partially Chinese!" wrote Musk who was born to South African and Canadian parents, and holds dual citizenship of both countries, Sputnik reported. The Twitterverse was quick to react to Musk's remark.

Maybe I’m partly Chinese! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2021

'Made in China version of Elon Musk', Netizens react

Responding to his remark, one user wrote, "Chinese AI produced the “Made in China” version of Elon Musk @elonmusk. What’s next? (sic)."

"In Hindu mythology, the belief is that in the world, there are seven similar looking people. So every person has 7 doppelgangers and they may never come across each other in a lifetime (sic)," wrote another. "Maybe if you all meet you combine to become a super-entity (sic)," expressed a third.

Chinese AI produced the “Made in China” version of Elon Musk @elonmusk What’s next ? — Just-a-human (@Just_b_Human) December 22, 2021

In Hindu mythology, the belief is that in the world, there are seven similar looking people.

So every person has 7 doppelgangers and they may never come across each other in a lifetime. — srinivas p (@sriniva15383034) December 22, 2021

Maybe if you all meet you combine to become a super entity — gramgod (@gramgod9) December 23, 2021

It is significant to mention here that Musk, apart from being the world's richest person, is an enthusiastic Twitter user who often sparks debate with his social media posts and tweets. Earlier this month, the SpaceX founder made headlines for tweeting about how "some people" should be banned from running for political posts once they hit a certain age.

Interestingly, the tweet was mostly agreed upon by social media users. Recently, he has been named TIME magazine's Person of the Year for his contributions to technological achievements throughout the year.

(Image: @KhozaWeyZumbulu/Facebook/AP)