'Literally Playing': Elon Musk Reveals How Neuralink Made Monkey Play Video Game

As Elon Musk on April 8 shared a picture of a monkey playing Ping Pong with its mind, several internet users flooded the comment section with reactions and questions related to Neuralink. Self-appointed “technoking” Musk, unveiled a new video of a nine-year-old monkey named “Pager” learning to control a computer with his brain activity. In the clip, the narrator stated that Pager has two Neuralink devices implanted in his brain and further informed that the Neuralink devices recorded information about which neurons were firing as the monkey played the game.

In a series of tweets, Musk first said that the monkey is “literally playing a video game telepathically using a brain chip”. In the following posts, the Tesla CEO then said that the first Neuralink product will enable someone with paralysis to use a smartphone with their mind faster than someone using thumbs. He further also informed that later versions will also be able to shunt signals from Neuralinks in the brain to Neuralinks in body motor/sensory neuron clusters, thus enabling, for example, paraplegics to walk again.

Monkey plays Pong with his mind https://t.co/35NIFm4C7T — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2021

A monkey is literally playing a video game telepathically using a brain chip!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2021

Netizen call it ‘amazing’

Following Musk’s tweets, while one Twitter user jokingly wrote, “Will I be able to know what my parents are thinking at all times if they have it,” another asked, “...could I input a neural memory of how to play "Fur Elise" and my fingers receive the impulses and play it?”. One user simply said, “That’s literally amazing”. “Hearing about it is cool but I'm pretty excited to watch someone disabled walk again with this tech. Godspeed sir,” wrote fourth.

Amazing. Early steps in the merger of human consciousness and artificial intelligence. — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) April 9, 2021

we know what your ultimate goal is Elon, don't pretend pic.twitter.com/8xbvNbM4KY — XAYA (@XAYA_tech) April 9, 2021

I can’t wait to get a hole drilled into my skull so I can trade cryptocurrencies all day through my brain! — Crypto Whale (@CryptoWhale) April 9, 2021

Congrats, this is pretty amazing. Super excited about the endless possibilities of neurological issues! Would be awesome if you could cure migraines or help find a cure with Neuralink ðŸ™‚ — Johnna Crider (@JohnnaCrider1) April 9, 2021

Awesome findings @neuralink At what speed the monkey is able to solve also complex problem. If this ability is based on consciousness mind, how about all learned and automated actions operated bt the subconscious mind? Here it is not telepathy but Bluetooth connection! — Aimable Uwizeye, PhD (@aimableuw) April 9, 2021

Will a human be able to communicate telepathically with a Monkey, or their Dog, if they both have a Neuralink implant !?! — Evelyn Janeidy Arevalo (@JaneidyEve) April 9, 2021

My dad has been paralyzed since before I was born and it would mean the world to see him walk for the first time! — Matt Wallace âš ï¸ (@MattWallace888) April 9, 2021

Meanwhile, back in February Musk had teased Neuralink had wired up a monkey's brain to play video games during a Clubhouse meeting. Calling it a ‘primitive’ Neuralink idea, Musk said that eventually one morning the humanity would wake up to a mind not the same and an individual could decide whether they would want to be a “robot or a person". In the chatroom, Tesla’s CEO said that he believes people were already ‘cyborg’, and have a ‘tertiary layer in the form of smartphones'. He stressed enhancing the human brain and technologically revolutionizing the mind with AI, stressing that the brain required a direct neural interface to increase the magnitude of ‘processing’.

