Elon Musk's Business Card From 1995 Goes Viral; 'Ancient Times' Quips Tesla CEO

Undoubtedly, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been the most talked about person on the internet recently. After making headlines for his multi-billion dollar Twitter deal, he has again managed to shine bright on the micro-blogging site, but this time with his business card from 1995.

A picture of Elon Musk's business card from 1995 is going viral on the internet giving netizens an interesting subject to talk about. The card belonged to Elon Musk when he started a company called Zip2 in 1995 along with his brother Kimbal Musk. The card also featured Musk's phone number, fax and email address.

Interestingly, the card addressed Tesla CEO as the "Chairman of the Board, Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder of Zip2."

Soon after Musk's visiting card was shared online by a Twitter user with the profile name DogeDesigner, he without wasting any time was too quick in dropping a comment under the tweet. Reacting to the tweet and confirming that the picture shared online was his visiting card, he simply wrote, "Ancient times."

Take a look at the tweet:

Ancient times — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2022

Zip2: Musk's first company

Zip2 was Elon Musk's first venture which he started in the year 1995. The company provided and licensed online city guide software to newspapers and was under the parentage of a computer company named Compaq. However, in 1999, he decided to sell it to its parentage company for about $ 300 million.

Netizens react to Musk's business card

Musk's Zip 2 business card not only made the billionaire businessman walk down memory lane, but it also elicited hilarious reactions on social media. Taking to the comments reaction one Twitter user said, "Imagine the size of his business card, present time. Haha." "Almost 30 years now. He was a goal getter from the word go!" said another user.

While the netizens were appreciating Elon Musk for coming such a long way, some users even asked him, "If that email still works?"

Have a look at some of the other funny reactions that got Elon Musk trending on Twitter again

