Last Updated:

Emirates Ad With Stewardess Atop Burj Khalifa Celebrating Travel To UK Real Or Fake?

Emirates' Burj Khalida Ad, which features a woman on top of the world's tallest building goes viral. The advertisement leaves netizens in awe & dread.

Written By
Gargi Rohatgi
Emirates

Twitter- @emirates


In what is bound to inspire awe and dread in equal measure among viewers, the latest advertisement by the Dubai-based airline Emirates features a woman standing on top of the Burj Khalifa. According to Khaleej Times, the advertisement, which was released to celebrate the decision allowing quarantine-free travel between Britain and the United Arab Emirates, was shot without the use of a green screen or special effects. The 33-second long advertisement titled, "We are on top of the world."

Emirates Burj Khalifa Ad goes viral

The Emirate's Burj Khalifa Ad, which has now gone viral on social media, shows a woman dressed as a cabin crew of the commercial airline welcoming passengers back to Dubai after it was added to the UK's amber travel list. Earlier, Dubai was a part of the UK's red list that mandated only fully vaccinated travellers from the middle-eastern country to undergo compulsory 10-day quarantine in hotels after entering the country. 

READ | Emirates airline reports $5.5 billion loss as COVID-19 disrupts global travel

The celebratory video of Emirates is not for the faint-hearted. When the camera suddenly zooms out, the woman is seen standing on the top of the world's tallest building the Burj Khalifa. The viral advertisement clip concludes with a "See you in Dubai" tag line. 

READ | United Arab Emirates opens Embassy in Tel Aviv after normalisation agreement

At first glance, the advertisement looks normal, featuring an airlines staff holding informative cards. However, it is only in the final moments that the viewers will be in for a shock when the smiling woman is shown to be standing on top of the 830-meter-high tower.

READ | Emirates suspends flights from Bangladesh, Pakistan & Sri Lanka due to rise in COVID cases

However, The clip triggered a wide range of responses, with many speculating the use of CGI. Therefore, Emirates on Monday shared a video on its official Twitter handle of how the advertisement was actually shot. The caption of the viral advertisement video read, "Real or fake? A lot of you have asked this question and we’re here to answer it. Here’s how we made it to the top of the world’s tallest building."

READ | Emirates extends flight ban to UAE from India, Pakistan, two other countries till July 28

The viral video features Nicole Smith-Ludvik, who according to her Instagram page is a “world traveller, skydiver, yoga instructor, hiker, adventurer”. In a thank you post to the airlines, Nicole wrote, “This is, without a doubt, one of the most amazing and exciting stunts I’ve ever done.”

READ | COVID-19: UAE's Emirates and Etihad extend flight suspension from South Asian countries

Netizens react to Emirates Burj Khalifa Ad

The viral video has provoked multiple reactions online. While many are shocked by the stunt, others said they were impressed with Nicole’s bravery. Many also said that they were curious to watch the “behind the scenes” moments of the shooting of the advertisement. One of the Twitter users wrote, "Are you kidding me. She was really up there or just a joke". While others wrote, "How much did u pay for her this!!..if its 1M aed its not enough!!!", "Good news we look forward to Nigeria to Dubai soon". 

(Image: Twitter- @emirates)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND