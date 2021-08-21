The angry reaction of a Pakistani fan at Australia vs Pakistan cricket match must still be alive in the memories of cricket followers. Pakistan's Sarim Akhtar, who is famous for his disappointing reaction during Pakistan's struggle with the Australian team on the field, is one of the most viral memes of all time.

However, Akhtar has once again made an appearance on the internet, but this time for a different cause. Pakistan's angry man has made it into an English book and his disappointing look was printed in an English vocabulary book with the title "graphic explanation". The publishers of the book used Akhtar's iconic image to define the word "glared".

In the book, the word "glared" has been explained with a pictorial example, where Akhtar can be seen perfectly portraying the meaning of the word. The picture soon got viral when Akhtar himself shared the photo of the book on Instagram. He was surprised and happy when he came to know this and posted the picture with a caption that read., "Waooo, got featured in an English vocabulary book".

A cricket fan on an English vocabulary book

When the picture went viral on the internet, many thought it was fake or photoshopped. However, Akhtar later took to Instagram and confirmed that his picture in the English vocabulary book is real and the publisher did not get his permission.

Taking to Instagram Akhtar wrote, "This turned out to be an actual book after all. I received it on WhatsApp. The publisher used my image without permission".

Netizens couldn't resist reacting to this post and created a big buzz on the internet. Some dubbed him a legend, while others lauded him. One user took to social media and said that Akhtar was really winning in his life.

This guy really winning in life😂❤ https://t.co/UK2tXaKKgh — olu-oombics winner 😌🧘‍♀️ Disco day🤩❤ (fr) (@wathakulambu) August 19, 2021

Meanwhile, another fan declared him a national hero. He took to the comments section and wrote, "National Glare Hero!". While another fan suggested that the publishers should give him some incentives for using his picture.

Angry Pakistani fan makes it to the World's First Meme Museum

A few weeks ago, Akhtar was featured at the Hong Kong Museum of Memes and revealed this on social media. He revealed that his sister had first seen his picture at the 9GAG Meme Exhibition at K11 Art Mall and informed him. Fans and followers were elated when they found his face in the video featured at the Hong Kong museum.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/MSARIMAKHTAR