China: Factory Hosts 'kissing Contest' To Celebrate Lifting Of Lockdown, Sparks Outrage

A social media post is making thousands of netizens feel “disgusted” as it shows employees of a Chinese factory celebrating the end of COVID-19 lockdown by organising a kissing contest. Furniture factory called ‘Yueya’ organised an event with reportedly ten couples, some of them married, who kissed each other through plexiglass. The video from the ‘light-hearted’ contest amid deadly coronavirus outbreak has been watched by over ten million people on the Chinese social media platform, Weibo. In the images, the staff members of the furniture company can be seen wearing boiler suits indulging in the activity that reportedly took place in the city of Suzhou, in East China’s Jiangsu province.

#China A furniture factory in Suzhou, Jiangsu had a "Kissing Contest" to celebrate the factory resuming work.



The organisers said this event can help the factory workers relax & there's a transparent glass between the kissers.



Allegedly some of the participants are not couples. pic.twitter.com/9BWWpBkaAs — W. B. Yeats (@WBYeats1865) April 19, 2020

‘Senseless’

Many internet users slammed the authorities behind such a “bizarre” event and called them “senseless”. The world is still combatting the coronavirus outbreak and people across the globe are asked to maintain social distance. Even though certain restrictions have been lifted in China, the mainland still continues to report some cases of coronavirus. Therefore, “such an event” in China fueled fresh outrage against the communist superpower.

These images were "more shocking" as the coronavirus that has rocked the entire world and posed unprecedented challenges to the public health facilities, was first originated in China. Recently, the mainland has been surrounded with both, accusations and criticism ranging from limiting information about early stages of the pandemic to not revealing the actual death toll. China, however, has denied all accusations and as of April 21, it has publically reported 82,758 cases of coronavirus with over 4,600 fatalities.

Since the virus has now infected over 2.4 million people across the globe, the entire world is shut down. Millions of people are confined to their homes for several months now, and still, there is no definite vaccine to cure the fatal COVID-19 disease. Fear and anger has mounted on thousands of people and US President Donald Trump even called coronavirus as "Chinese Virus".

Senseless — RK (@rakesh_9) April 21, 2020

Covid side effects? — Eric Lefer 🇨🇦🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@erichlefer) April 20, 2020

😐I just don’t know why China always does these stupid things that shows how foolish they are ... — Rodman Lok😷 (@LokRodman) April 20, 2020

