Amsterdam: Family Bids Farewell To Grandfather After Firefighters Lift Them To 4th Floor

A family of an 87-year-old man was able to say their last goodbyes to him in a locked-down care home after firefighters lifted them up to the window on an extendable ladder. Although Henry Nijhove was not ill with coronavirus, he was still unlikely to live much longer due to other health issues. Because of the precautionary restrictions amid the virus outbreak, the care home hindered Nijhove’s family hopes of visiting him.

According to an international media report, Nijhove’s granddaughter, Chante, then notified Amsterdam fire brigade of the family’s problem, and the fire crew agreed to help. Chante was desperate to ensure that her grandfather did not pass away without getting the chance to say his last goodbye to his family. The Amsterdam fire crew then turned up at the Anton de Komplein residential care home with a ladder and arranged for the family members to be lifted up so they could say their farewells.

Family ‘grateful’ to firefighters

The family members were reportedly lifted up in pairs to the fourth-floor window of Nijhove’s room. While speaking to an international media outlet, Chante said that she has no words to express how grateful she is that she was allowed to do this and was able to bid farewell to her grandfather. She added that her grandfather is ‘really everything’ to the family and the emotional meeting through the window ensured that he had a good day.

After the government announced a lockdown, the family had not been able to see the 87-year-old since March 19. When they were informed about his worsening health, the family had worried that they may not be able to see him again before he died. Thereafter, Chante said that she came up with the idea and decided to contact the fire brigade. As per reports, Nijhove’s daughter, Mildred also thanked the firefighters for helping them. She added that the family wanted to show Nijhove that everybody loved him and was there for him.

