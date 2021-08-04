'Fantastic': Sound Of Kookaburra Bird Leaves Netizens Amazed; Watch Video

Social media has been flooded with videos of cats and dogs. However, every now and then, videos from the world of birds appear on the Internet, bringing a smile to one's face. A cute video has surfaced on the internet that showcases the call of a Kookaburra bird. The video has been shared by San Diego Zoo on Instagram. The clip of the bird has caught the attention of netizens who could not stop themselves from praising the sound of Kookaburra.

Call of a Kookaburra bird

The San Diego Zoo shared the video alongside the caption, "Kookaburras, start your engines". The video of the bird making sound has caught the netizens attention. In the video, the bird can be seen sitting on a person's hand and when the bird stops making the sound, a person in the background is heard saying, "good job". Watch the video here:

The video posted by San Diego Zoo on Instagram has garnered over 31,576 likes. Netizens, amazed to listen to the sound of the bird shared their views in the comments section. People took to the comments section to appreciate the sound of the bird. One user commented, "Fantastic! I love the sound!". Another individual commented, "Aww just my favourite to see". Another user wrote, "They’re so cool!". Check out some user reactions.

Meanwhile, a video had surfaced on social media in which a parrot is singing Beyonce's hit song If I were a boy. The clip is going viral on social media and it has grabbed the attention of netizens. People took to the comments section to praise the singing skills of the parrot. A user eliza has shared the video on Twitter alongside the caption, "no way it’s singing Beyonce". The short clip shows the parrot crooning Beyonce's iconic song from 2008 If I were a boy. Netizens stunned to see the video could not stop but appreciate the amazing singing of the parrot. Take a look at the video.

beyoncé se fosse um animal... eu perdi tudo com esse papagaio agrr pic.twitter.com/urTGrH0uEx — helio (@hpn_mts) July 11, 2020

IMAGE: sandiegozoo/Instagram

