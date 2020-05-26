UK: Farmer Covers Mercedes Benz In Slurry After Driver Parked On His Land

A furious farmer in Devon, UK covered a shiny Mercedes with slurry after the order parked it on his land to go to the beach. Footage of the incident, that emerged on social media has gone viral. The nearly a minute-long clip shows the tractor driver pass the black luxury car before spilling dirt on it.

Read: Trump Announces $16B Direct Aid To US Farmers

'I'm not stopping'

In the clip, posted on Facebook, the farmer could be heard saying, “The beach is nice and busy today - everyone social distancing I suppose” as he points the camera towards a shiny black Mercedes. He then goes on to say that they are so "busy, they've decided to park in the field.". Upon being asked by a child sitting next to him about what was he going to do now, he says that he is not going to stop. Following which, he proceeds to blanket the car in the slurry.

Read: China Offers Farmers Money To Quit Breeding Exotic Animals And Wildlife Trade

However, the actions of the farmer have left the internet divided. The clip which has been liked over 3 thousand times led to netizens dishing out a variety of comments. One user wrote, "Quality they shouldn’t have parked there" while another wrote" If you’re going to the beach and there’s nowhere to park, don’t illegally use a farmers field...especially when they are spreading slurry. Only in Cornwall." Yet another comment read, "Another said: "This is inspired we need more like him in Devon."

Read: Stubble Burning In Punjab May Worsen Air Quality; Farmers Share Ordeal

Read: JK Govt Takes Several Steps To Minimize Farmers’ Economic Distress Amid COVID-19

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.