Manipur Farmer's 7kg Organic Cabbage Might Put Hagrid's Giant Pumpkins To Shame

The internet often turns out to be a pleasant place for many as it manages to amuse the users with its quirky yet interesting content. Recently, a user, Chandni, shared a picture of a cabbage weighing 7 kilograms and informed that a Manipur-based farmer has grown it. In the picture, a couple of kids are seen carrying the cabbage while posing with all-smiling faces. Scroll down to take a look at the picture.

A farmer in Manipur, India grew a cabbage weighing 7 kilograms.👌Priceless Smile 😊 pic.twitter.com/TE0c9OhakW — Chandni (@avi_chandni) October 11, 2020

Rubeus Hagrid's pumpkin patch

In the Harry Potter series, the pumpkin patch was owned and cared for by character Rubeus Hagrid, gamekeeper at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and was located behind Hagrid's Hut on the Hogwarts Grounds. Hagrid grew enormous pumpkins for the school's Halloween feast every year on October 31 at the pumpkin patch. Talking about the pumpkins, they were usually carved into Jack-o-Lanterns and enchanted to hang from the ceiling in the Great Hall or in the corridors.

Other viral food content

Not only this but various amusing incidents across the globe grab the attention of netizens. A video of an 80-year-old man, who is the owner of an eatery space in Delhi, went viral on the internet as he was barely able to earn amid the pandemic. As soon as the video went viral on the internet, thousands of Delhiites and many Indian celebrities extended help for the shop owner.

After 'Baba Ka Dhaba' incident, an Instagram page, with over 12,400 followers, shared a story of a 90-year-old man, who runs a Kanji Bada stall in Agra. The food-blogger mentioned how the stall owner lost his earnings amid the global pandemic. Interestingly, just like Baba Ka Dhaba, the Agra food blogger’s video also went viral within a few hours of sharing. So far, the video has garnered more than 3M views and over thousands of comments.

Interestingly, netizens' unity over food is quite evident on the internet. However, some bizarre food content often divides them. Recently, a Twitter user shared two pictures on the micro-blogging site, which gave the visuals of a food combination, In the photos, a paratha was seen rolled as an ice-cream cone along with a few scoops of ice-cream on top of it. A section of Twitterati admitted that they would like to try it while another section of the internet users called it "an insult to paratha".

