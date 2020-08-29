Last Updated:

Farmers Turn Bike Into A Machine To Separate Corn Kernels; Watch

In a video that has emerged on the internet, 3 farmer are seen using the wheel of a bike to separate corn kernels. The video has gathered over 500K views.

Akanksha Arora
Farmers

In a video that has emerged on the internet, 3 men are seen using the wheel of a motorcycle to separate corn kernels. Impressed by the flexible method used by the 3 indian men, Indian industrialist Anand Mahindra has uploaded this video on his official Twitter account as he says this is one application he would have ‘never dreamed of’. In the caption, Mahindra jokingly tagged tyre company Continental tire and suggested a special name for their brand- ‘Corntinental’. 

The 'flexible' method

In the 1 minute 3 seconds short clip, shows 3 farmers using the tyre of a motorcycle to clean off the corn kernels. The bike has been placed on an elevated platform. The bike is running as if it has been put to gear. The movement by the bike’s tyre peels off the grain, thus separating the corn kernels.

Uploaded on August 27, the video has gathered over 500K views. Impressed by the technique, Tweeples bombarded the comment section as the video has garnered 6.8K Retweets and comments and almost 44K likes. Concerned about the hygiene, one person wrote, "Problem with majority of "jugaad" in India - done with little consideration of hygiene, health or safety. Essentially it's a short sighted short cut". While few are criticizing, one person applauded the farmers for their creativity as he wrote, "Folks, stop criticizing! Why can’t we just applaud the creativity of rural, less educated farmers!! Of course, the ideas can be improved, but given their limited resources, what they found is astonishing!!". 

(Image Credits: Twitter/AnandMahindra)

 

 

