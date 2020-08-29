Farmers Turn Bike Into A Machine To Separate Corn Kernels; Watch

In a video that has emerged on the internet, 3 men are seen using the wheel of a motorcycle to separate corn kernels. Impressed by the flexible method used by the 3 indian men, Indian industrialist Anand Mahindra has uploaded this video on his official Twitter account as he says this is one application he would have ‘never dreamed of’. In the caption, Mahindra jokingly tagged tyre company Continental tire and suggested a special name for their brand- ‘Corntinental’.

The 'flexible' method

In the 1 minute 3 seconds short clip, shows 3 farmers using the tyre of a motorcycle to clean off the corn kernels. The bike has been placed on an elevated platform. The bike is running as if it has been put to gear. The movement by the bike’s tyre peels off the grain, thus separating the corn kernels.

I constantly receive clips showing how creatively our farming communities turn bikes & tractor into multi-tasking machines. Here’s one application I never would have dreamed of. Maybe @continentaltire should have a special brand named ‘Corntinental?’ pic.twitter.com/rMj6rowA3L — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 27, 2020

Uploaded on August 27, the video has gathered over 500K views. Impressed by the technique, Tweeples bombarded the comment section as the video has garnered 6.8K Retweets and comments and almost 44K likes. Concerned about the hygiene, one person wrote, "Problem with majority of "jugaad" in India - done with little consideration of hygiene, health or safety. Essentially it's a short sighted short cut". While few are criticizing, one person applauded the farmers for their creativity as he wrote, "Folks, stop criticizing! Why can’t we just applaud the creativity of rural, less educated farmers!! Of course, the ideas can be improved, but given their limited resources, what they found is astonishing!!".

Another one but cleaner and healthier output pic.twitter.com/HgJ2C4khyD — Rahul Shashwat (@rahul_shashwat) August 27, 2020

This is where India’s MSME sectors or engineering colleges should step in to provide a well engineered efficient solar, wind or battery powered abrasive wheel that will help optimise such mundane activities & empower the grassroots to contribute more towards growth & development — InertMind (@NobleAbhiyanta) August 27, 2020

Is that bike tire food grade?



We follow traffic signals and traffic rules for not getting booked by the traffic police and not for our own and other's safety.



We Are Indians.. 🤔 — Sovik Srimany (@ssrimany) August 27, 2020

Sooner rather than later, one of these guys will lose a thumb or a finger in that bikes chain.



Not to mention thr motorcycle exhaust they are breathing in at such a close range.



This form of 'jugaad' shouldn't be encouraged. — Nirav J (@NiravJ7) August 27, 2020

Sir, converted the passion for his passion 👍 pic.twitter.com/TdyDunYeDv — Kamal (@Kamal4thePeople) August 27, 2020

Micro particle of carbon black would be dangerous for health .. Nop ... not a good idea sir !! — ashvin patel (@ashvin22932) August 27, 2020

I would never buy corn if I knew it was extracted this way. Corn goes straight for grinding, not cooked whole which we could do after washing it first. — ભૈરવી (@BhairaviAshar) August 28, 2020

Sir, while i totally admire your posts on creativity and jugaad... this particular one is a potential health hazard as tiny fragments of rubber are mixed with corn.. — Sunil Patil (@spatil) August 27, 2020

Idea is good/innovative sir, but this will cause Synthetic rubber contamination in the maize grains.



If the tyre is replaced/ coated / covered with food grade plastic providing enough friction(food industry people know), then it would be great.



My 2 cents 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — IamWatchingYou (@NationPassion) August 27, 2020

(Image Credits: Twitter/AnandMahindra)

