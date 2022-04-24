Filmmaker Confronts Near-death-experience After Shark Attacks His Camera Underwater

Sharks are counted among the most dreaded fishes posing threat to voyagers on seas. In the recent past, there has been a plethora of incidents wherein sharks have attacked people on sea, videos of which left netizens in horror. Such instances have for sure, helped in instilling more fear of the fish in people's mindsets. The latest addition to the list of people who confronted aggressiveness from Sharks is a filmmaker who captured a Shark up close underwater. The now-viral images have grabbed the attention of netizens who lauded the filmmaker for his daring to confront the killer fish in close proximity.

The incident came to the fore when filmmaker and conservationist Zimy Da Kid was filming for a documentary underwater in the Maldives back in April. While filming, the filmmaker was confronted by a Tiger Shark which circled him and took a bite of his 360-degree camera. The camera equipment didn't face much damage as the shark eventually released it from its jaw, thereby the filmmaker getting an intriguing glimpse inside the Shark's mouth and throat. Zimy posted a glimpse of his confrontation with the Shark on Instagram under a lengthy caption.

More about the incident

Revealing her near-death experience, the 29-year-old cinematographer wrote, “I put my Insta360 on weight and then I put it on the sand and the shark was curious. He saw this shiny thing and he thought ‘let me taste it and then he bit the camera", as per Independent.Zimy explained that the shot was taken in the waters of Fuvahmulah, south of the Maldives, where there is a large population of Tiger Sharks. Furthermore, the artist stated that he wanted to change the negative perception of sharks to be portrayed in popular culture. “When sharks bite people it is not because they want to eat us, it’s because they see someone and they are curious so they just bite,” he said. “But they usually never eat the person because they don’t like it", as per Independent.

Sharing his capture on Facebook, Zimy wrote, “As an artist, creator and ocean lover, I truly believe that, through filmmaking and cinematography, we have a major role to play when it comes to conservation and fighting for the natural world". He added "Art has this unique power of being able to create emotions within people and once people start loving something, they start caring about it and protecting it. This is exactly what I want to do through my art !".

Image: Instagram/@valdurlec