Finland PM Trolled For Wearing Low-cut Blazer, Netizens Slam 'sexist' Attack In Style

The attack of ‘sexist trolls’ on Finland Prime minister Sanna Marin for wearing a low-cut blazer has been turned upside down with thousands of men and women sharing their images in similar blazers. From #ImWithSanna on Instagram to #supportSanna on Twitter, several people have silenced the trolls that attempted to target the Finnish PM over her cover photoshoot. The 34-year-old leader of the country had featured in a fashing magazine Trendi and for the cover photo shoot, she wore a black blazer that had a plunging neckline. However, this didn’t sit right with some internet users who started calling Marin’s images “inappropriate” for someone of her position.

Marin’s fans start a positive, uplifting trend

From commenters saying that the image “eroded” her credibility to others questioning if she is a model, hundreds of people began bashing the Finnish PM for the shoot. This negative response triggered a positive, uplifting trend involving people across the nation posting images with a similar neckline of coats, blazers, dresses, jackets among others. Marin’s fans managed to silence the trolls along with encouraging body positivity and glamour.

Finnish PM leaves EU for COVID-19 test

Meanwhile, Marin on October 16 said that she had left the European Union (EU) summit happening in Belgium “as a precautionary measure” and was flying back home to undergo a COVID-19 test. The move came just a day after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen left the summit venue in Brussels just shortly after it began because one of her close aides had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The Finnish PM had attended a meeting earlier this week at the Finnish parliament together with a lawmaker Tom Packalen who had later tested [postive for the disease and showed mild symptoms.

Marin wrote on Twitter, “I left the European Council meeting as a precautionary measure and asked the Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven to represent the Finnish end of the meeting time.”

