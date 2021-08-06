Finnish Musician Gets COVID-19 Vaccine Wearing His Stage Attire, Wins Internet

As the Coronavirus pandemic is reeling the whole world, people flock to the inoculation centre to get a jab of the COVID-19 vaccines. Since the vaccination commenced, governments are instilling all ideas to promote the immunisation drive. With a similar intention, a lead singer of the Finnish hard rock band, 'Mr Lordi' had reached the vaccination centre to get the second jab of the vaccine. However, his unique concept of visiting the centre with his stage attire has garnered the attention of the people.

According to the official Facebook page of Rovaniemi city, a 47-year-old man, Tomi Petteri Putaansuu, who is popularly known as Mr Lordi, came to the vaccination centre in order to get the second dose of the vaccine wearing his full stage attire to spread awareness among people.

The official page of the Rovaniemi, a city in Finland, has shared few photographs of the Metal Band singer with the caption, "Mr Lordi who got another vaccine" went viral on social media platforms. It has also shared images of a man who came to the vaccination centre donning a costume of Santa Clause, which too went viral. While reacting to the post, the Finnish Musician told the Finnish news site, Yle, that his tours were being constantly postponed in view of Coronavirus and that's why he thought it would be a good choice to utilise the time for something good.

Unique creativity of Finnish Musician wins applaud of netizens

However, netizens are quick to engage with the social media platform and showered tonnes of comments to appreciate the singer's creative move. "Honestly have not laughed this hard at a tweet in a long time. Well done!," read the comment of a user.

"Well Rovaniemi, Finland is the home Santa Claus Village right on the arctic circle where families from all over Europe fly in for the day so their kids can ride on reindeer sleighs and tell Santa what they want for Christmas," read the comment of the third user.

"I’m wondering, tho. Zipper in the sleeve? Cut a hole in the sleeve? Done thru the sleeve, without disinfecting the arm?" wrote the third user.

Dinosaur' gets COVID-19 vaccine in Malaysia

Earlier an amusing video surfaced from Malaysia featuring a Dinosaur taking a jab at the Coronavirus vaccination centre with an awareness message that has blown the netizens. The 2-minute creative clip was shared by the Instagram user, Kenny Sia, with the caption "Guide to Vaccination for Dinosaurs" garnered over fifty thousand views and hundreds of hilarious comments.

In the video, Sia donned the Dinosaur costume and visited the COVID-19 vaccination centre where he had some hilarious moments with the healthcare staff and security personnel. At first, he visited the vaccination centre with the screen displaying the message "enter the vaccination centre 30 minutes before the schedule." As the video goes on, Sia can be seen proceeding according to the vaccination protocols.

