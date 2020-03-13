Friday The 13th Special Bollywood Horror Movies To Watch; From 'Ek Thi Daayan' To '1920'

Friday the 13th gives people a reason to indulge in watching horror movies. Though there are a number of scary Hollywood films which send a chill down the spine, but there are many Bollywood films which have managed to give the audience a spooky experience in the theatres. Below are some of the best Bollywood horror movies to watch on Friday the 13th. Check them out below -

Also read: Friday the 13th tattoos: Awesome tattoo parlours around Texas for you to check out

Darna Zaroori Hai (2006)

Darna Zaroori Hai is one of the best Bollywood horror movies as it showcases various scary stories built-in to a singular narrative. The film featured an extensive talented cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Arjun Rampal, Anil Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Rajpal Yadav and various other actors.

The film is a package of one horror story after another which keep the audience members hooked to their screens. Darna Zaroori Hai has six horror stories packed inside a crisp 90-minute film which makes it a perfect Friday the 13th watch.

Also read: Friday the 13th tattoos are available in THESE must-visit shops in Arizona

1920 (2008)

1920 failed to rake in huge numbers at the box office when it initially released but it evidently managed to earn people's love through passing years and attain a cult-classic status. The horror film revolves around a deserted mansion and how the evil spirit present in the mansion ends up becoming a menace in the lead characters' lives.

Though the film features a number of jumpscares like any other staple horror film, its story is one of the biggest advantages which sets it apart from the bunch of other horror flicks and makes it a perfect watch for Friday the 13th.

Also read: Friday the 13th tattoos & specials in and around Nevada; check out the list

Ek Thi Daayan (2013)

This film binds the concepts of psychology and horror together to bring out a spooky experience for the audience. Ek Thi Daayan features Emraan Hashmi, Huma Qureshi, Kalki Koechlin and Konkona Sen Sharma in pivotal roles.

Ek Thi Daayan revolves around the story of a man being haunted by an evil spirit, but instead, he feels that he is experiencing hallucinations.

Also read: Friday the 13th special Hollywood horror movies to watch; From ‘Conjuring’ to ‘Insidious’

Also read: Friday the 13th tattoos: Here's where you can get inked in Sacramento

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.