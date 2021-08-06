Fisherman Catches 'sheepshead' Fish With Human-like Teeth; Internet Has Denture Nightmares

A sheepshead fish with human-like teeth, which include incisors and molars, has left the viewers aghast. Caught earlier this week in Nags Head, the strange fish with human-like teeth was caught by fisherman Nathan Martin who called it a "nice toothy” creature weighing 9 lb. Although, many on social media had goosebumps as they said that the strange fish looked like what nightmares are made of. Nathan Martin of South Mills, North Carolina caught the weird sheepshead, and the image first shared by the US state’s longest public pier Jennette's Pier on its official Facebook handle. Daryl Law, the public relations coordinator for Jennette's Pier, said in the post that the fish with ‘human teeth can be found in the waters around this time of year, feeding off the pier's barnacles.

Sheepshead fishes are usually spotted near rocks, jetties, reefs, and even bridges and are popular amongst seafarers as the "convict fish”. Sheepshead, which is typically shellfish and crustaceans uses their human-like incisors and molars to crush their food, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources explained in a statement. While the marine creatures give many dental nightmares with their wacky human teeth, their incredible dentures often escape baits. This fish can grow up to around 91 cm (35 inches) in length and weigh up to 9.6 kg (21 lbs) and its mouth bears an uncanny resemblance to that of a human. It’s full of incisors and molars. The fish is found in North American coastal waters, from Cape Cod, Massachusetts to the Gulf of Mexico.

Found in 'wind-blown seas,' are notorious 'bait stealers'

The striped marine creature was hooked in “wind-blown seas” with a water temperature of 77 degrees, wrote Daryl Law, the public relations coordinator for Jennette's Pier. Internet dropped a slew of reactions at the fish as one said, “Sheepshead are also notorious bait stealers, too. At least for me.” Another wrote, “Those fish have the freakiest teeth. They eat crabs.” A third said, “It's a Stripped Drum. I caught one in Florida for one year! Walked me around the boat for 10mins fighting me.” Meanwhile, another joked, “That fish has better teeth than I do.”

