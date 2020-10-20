Video: Fisherman Accidentally Hooks Crocodile, Netizens Say 'good Test For Rod & Reel'

A fisherman from Australia went fishing in the Northern region and accidentally hooked a crocodile instead of a fish. Katherine’s leading fish tackle, Rod and Rifle Tacklewood took to its official Facebook page and shared a video from this bizarre incident. As per reports by the Katherine Times, Trent de With was with his family when the alarming incident took place. Even though the borders of the territory have been shut, lots of local fisherman go out for fishing as a part of the government’s million-dollar fish campaign.

The alarming video begins with the man holding its rod as suddenly a crocodile hooked comes on the surface of the water. Further into the video, we see the man struggling to get its lure back from the crocodile. The crocodile can be seen coming on the surface of water again and again and then going back under water. In the caption, details of the rod and reel have been shared. The caption says, “Rod - Samaki XT scale 6’ 12-20lb. Reel - shimano Calcutta 250 TE DC with 50lb fins braid and 80lb Schneider leader”. The caption also read, "Here we were just trolling along with a classic 200 and this fella decides he wants to have a crack at it. Managed to get the lure back!".

Netizens react

Uploaded on October 15, the video has managed to gather over 1.5 million views. "How awesome. Can I ask what the set up was please as in rod reel line and leader. If that combo can pull a salty that size it can pull anything", commented a Facebook user. Making a sarcastic comment another Facebook user wrote, "Going to have to raise the price of that combo in the shop now after this footage?".

