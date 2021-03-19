FitBit's 'workout Notification' At 2 Am Helps Woman Catch Her Cheating Boyfriend

Technology is a double-edged sword, which can both, make and mar somebody’s life. Giving testimony to that is the tale of a woman who found out that her boyfriend has been cheating through a Fitbit notification. In a TikTok video, the woman named Nadia Essex shared her story and said that it was through FitBit that she first discovered that her partner was “burning some calories” in her absence.

Increased physical activity

In the video that was reshared on YouTube, Essex began by saying that it was when her boyfriend returned from a night out, she thought that she should get up early in the morning to make him some breakfast. However, as soon as she left the bet, her Fitbit flashed a notification which revealed that her boyfriend had burnt over 500 calories between 2 am and 3 am last night, implying that he was sleeping with another woman.

The 37-second video clip has now created a stir on the internet and has been viewed nearly 6 thousand times on YouTube. Meanwhile, people flocked on Twitter to post some 'punny' comments on the incident.

‘Burning The Midnight ...foiled’ — Alastair Smith (@SPICOP) March 18, 2021

Caught In The APP. — Nick Brischuk (@bris_nick) March 19, 2021

One Step Too Far — Angela Lockwood (@Angela_NSHG) March 18, 2021

Your Cheatin Heart monitor — mick sullivan (@sultanaplant) March 18, 2021

In a similar tale previously, US sports correspondent Jane Slater took to Twitter to share how she caught her boyfriend cheating on her with the help of Fitbit. A senior NFL reporter's tweet prompted Slater to share her tale in which she explained how she received a Fitbit as a Christmas gift from her boyfriend. She also said that the couple even bonded over the device as they synced up their activities so that they could motivate each other. However, things changed when her now ex-boyfriend's physical activity levels spiked on the app at 4 am. Likewise, Slater's story also received a lot of replies. She even managed to receive thousands of likes and retweets. Many netizens responded by telling their own cheating story while some shared some insights on similar cases.