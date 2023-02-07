Anand Mahindra, the Indian industrialist, recently shared footage of bird activity recorded in Turkey moments before the powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck southeast Turkey and northern Syria on Monday. In the video, birds can be seen frantically flying and screeching, suggesting that they had a premonition of the impending natural disaster.

Nature’s alarm system. We are not sufficiently tuned in to nature to hear it… https://t.co/jzjkQxCxsR — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 6, 2023

"Nature's warning system. Despite our advancements, we are still unable to fully comprehend and respond to the signals from nature," Anand Mahindra wrote on Twitter alongside the video. The earthquake in Syria and Turkey has resulted in the death of more than 5,000 people as WHO said that over 23 million people could be affected by the disaster. The video that Mahindra shared was posted on Twitter by an account named Osint TV. Republic has not verified the authenticity of the video.

India is helping Turkey and Syria

India is among several nations providing aid and assistance to Turkey and Syria in the aftermath of the earthquake. The Indian government has mobilized around 100 members of its Natural Disaster Response Force, canine units trained in rescue operations, and necessary equipment to assist with relief efforts in Turkey. Additionally, medical teams equipped with trained doctors, paramedics, and crucial medicines have been made available for deployment, according to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Anand Mahindra praised India's response to the disaster and noted that as the country's economic power continues to grow, so will its global responsibilities. The situation in the region was already problematic due to the refugee crisis and the civil war in Syria. Many analysts are suggesting that the death toll is so high because the infrastructure in the region was poor, as a result of the war.