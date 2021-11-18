Florida: Tyler Philips Jumps Over 5 Cars On Pogo Stick, Scripts World Record In London

A man from Florida named Tyler Phillips has created a world record in London on Wednesday after he jumped over five cabs and set the record for “most consecutive cars jumped over on a pogo stick.” The video was posted on Instagram by Guinness World Records (GWR) and the post has already received more than 200,000 views and over 18,000 likes with numbers still surging. GWR said on their website, “Standing at nearly 2m [6.5 feet] tall and 1.6m [5.2 feet] wide, the five electric London cabs made for challenging hurdles.”

Phillips jumped over all five cars and he is awarded a certificate by an official of the GWR team, who stated, “You had to beat four, and today you achieved five. So, congratulations—you are officially amazing!” While talking to GWR, Philips said “It took a long time to train for this record. To practice, I set up pogo sticks figuring out the width of a car.” He further added “I’d have multiple. It felt so weird and that had me a little nervous, but as soon as I got here and I was doing the cars, it just felt easier. Training for this record was way harder than actually doing it.” Phillips said that he hopes to break his own record soon. Commenting on GWR’s post, Tyler Phillips wrote “Thank you all so much for the wild & fun opportunity I’ll never forget.”

GWR’s annual records day

As per the GWR, yesterday was the 18th annual Guinness World Records Day as it “commemorates the day Guinness World Records became the best-selling copyright book of all time.” GWR further said that since its first publication in 1955, they have sold more than 143 million copies of the book in over 100 countries. Other than Phillips, British gymnast Ashley Johnson also broke own record for the farthest backflip between two horizontal bars after he managed to propel himself 6 meters [19.7 feet] through the air. Laura Biondo also set the record for “most double ‘around the world’ football skill in one minute by a female,” and China’s Zhang Shuang dragged a car for 50 meters in 1 minute and 13.27 seconds while walking on his hands.