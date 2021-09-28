Fly River Turtle 'Freddie' Swimming In Water Leaves Netizens Amazed, Watch Video

Social media is filled with intriguing videos of animals and reptiles. Adding to them, a video has been shared by Bronx Zoo on their official Instagram page. The video shows 'Freddie', a fly river turtle, also known as a pig-nosed turtle, swimming in the water. According to the Bronx Zoo, the turtle has been living there for over 60 years. The video of the fly river turtle has caught the attention of netizens who reacted to the clip in the comments section.

Fly river turtle swimming in Bronx Zoo

While sharing the video on Instagram, the Bronx Zoo mentioned that Freddie, the fly river turtle has been living at the zoo for more than 60 years. Furthermore, the zoo informed that thousands of visitors have seen the turtle in Bronx Zoo. In the caption, the Bronx Zoo explained that the fly river turtles, also known as 'pig-nosed turtles' due to their 'snout-like noses'. Moreover, they mentioned that fly turtles are able to breathe through 'snout-like noses' on the surface of water. The caption of the Bronx Zoo further explained, "The rest of their body remains submerged preventing them from being exposed to predators". Watch the video here:

The video, since being posted on Instagram, has gathered over 13,520 views and several reactions. Netizens, expressed their amazement at the clip in the comments section. Some of the netizens also shared that they had seen the turtle in the zoo. One user commented, "Ive seen him maybe twenty times since 1982. Every time I wonder is that the same turtle!!? Now it’s confirmed!! Hi old friend!!". Another individual commented, "Freddie, you don't look a day over six! You're so beautiful and so very graceful". "I remember seeing him when he first was exhibited there!", wrote another user. Check out some netizens reactions:

Image: Instagram/BronxZoo