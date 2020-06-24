Foul Smell From Package Stirs Panic At German Postoffice, Cops Find Durian Fruit Inside

In a bizarre incident in Germany, six staffers at a Bavarian post office were rushed to the hospital, with many others evacuated, after complaining of a foul smell coming from an unknown package that was later found to contain a pungent fruit. According to the reports, the post office workers first suspected the foul smell for possible toxic gas leakage, which lead to panic and chaos. However, the local police later discovered the source of the bad smell to be a durian fruit.

'King of fruits'

As per reports, the city police received a call complaining of possible leak of a harmful substance from a parcel. When cops arrived at the spot in Schweinfurt, they were surprised to find that the package actually contained four Thai durian fruits. The package is said to have arrived from Nuremberg.

According to the reports, the officers evacuated at least 60 people from the building and twelve post office workers underwent treatment for nausea, including the six who were rushed to the hospital.

Durian fruit, also known as 'king of fruits', is banned in many hotels due to its pungent smell. The fruit is also banned on public transport across many places in Asia.

