France: Prankster Recreates Olympic Events On Random People, Watch Video

A French prankster in his latest video has recreated Olympic events on random people. The video shows Remi Gilliard, who has immense followers on YouTube, dressed up as an Olympics athlete and involving all the passers-by in his prank. Gaillard performed the pranks on several people in public places like beaches, parks, etc. The video has caught the attention of netizens who could not stop themselves from praising their efforts.

Remi Gaillard Olympics prank video

Remi Gaillard has shared the video on Facebook along with the caption, "Olympics." In the video, Galliard is dressed up as an Olympic athlete and running into random people at parks, beaches, and other public places. The video shows him jumping on people's backs and pranking them. Gaillard wrestled a stranger and picked up a thing of a person sitting on a bench and threw it as a hammer, played with a tennis ball. From pedaling a cycle on top of a car, surfing a board inside a car wash, doing gymnastic moves inside a train, to running away with a traffic cop's LED baton, Remi left no stone unturned to make people laugh. He was also seen canoeing down an escalator. While some people seem unhappy with the prank, others received it pretty well. Watch the video here:

Remi Gaillard has a following of 9.1 million people on Facebook. From the time he posted the video it has garnered around 150 thousand likes and 175 thousand shares. Netizens, amused by the video, could not stop themselves from commenting on it. One user commented, "I'm worried that one of these days someone shoots you. But you're awesome!" Another individual commented, "Man if I ever come to France it's just to meet you and the team." Another individual commented, "It’s the hammer throw and table tennis for me." Check out some user reactions.

