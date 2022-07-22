Last Updated:

French Man Who Transformed Into 'black Alien' Via Tattoos Fails To Get Job, Wants Normalcy

A man from France, who transformed himself into a 'black alien' has stated that he can't find a job because people "judge him".

France

A man from France, who transformed himself into a 'black alien' has stated that he can't find a job because people "judge him" for tattoos on his body.  Also, the man has undergone extreme body modifications and photos of the same can be seen on his Instagram account. 

Anthony Loffredo from France has a split tongue to create a forked effect, and has covered with tattoos from head to toe - eyeballs included. Loffredo considers himself a 'project' and has posted about his body modifications on his Instagram handle by the same name. The Frenchman has also had two fingers amputated to make his left hand resemble a claw. 

'Appearance might scare people', says Anthony

Moreover, Anthony Loffredo was quoted by an Independent-affiliated publication, "There are people who, when they see me, shout and run. I am human but people think I am just crazy". He further added, "I can't find a job, there's lots of negative stuff. It could be positive because you feel better, but you have to know there's also a dark side". The 34-year-old insisted he is simply a 'normal guy' and wants to be treated like that.

Loffredo said he was aware of the fact that his appearance might scare people, so he tried to make people comfortable by "moving to the side" while crossing people. "It's a fight every day because every day you find new people who don't understand, who want to judge. It's life, not everyone understands everything. Like me, I don't understand lots of things about lots of people," he explained. 

