From 'Interstellar' To 'Jaws', Netizens List Out #FivePerfectMovies In Viral Trend

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill, as many people across the globe are placed under lockdown. Although self-isolation and quarantine are the right precautions to take during the Coronavirus pandemic, it seems like the quarantine practices can get a bit boring. As to cut the boredom, netizens have seemingly found a great escape in social media, as many several things go viral on the internet. Recently, #FivePerfectMovies, a new hashtag, took the internet by storm.

Also Read | NASA Releases Photos Of First Interstellar Comet At Its Closest To The Sun

#FivePerfectMovies floods Twitter

#FivePerfectMovies involves the list of any five movies that are made beyond excellence and have had a huge impact on the cine-goers. From Interstellar to Jaws, many iconic movies have made it to the list of #FivePerfectMovies on the internet. Take a look at some of the netizens' top choices:

Also Read | Duke Of Cambridge Prince William Honours Interstellar Director Christopher Nolan

#FivePerfectMovies



A couple of my top picks in no particular order:



1. Seven

2. Parasite

3. Blade Runner 2049

4. The Dark Knight

5. Interstellar pic.twitter.com/FduCgoXN2r — Mitchell Jeffrey (@MitchellJeffre1) April 21, 2020

#FivePerfectMovies



1. Interstellar

2. 2001: A Space Odyssey

3. Blade Runner

4. The Dark Knight

5. The Godfather: Part II pic.twitter.com/6OT3H1pC11 — eduardo. 🏋️‍♂️ (@eduvrdo47) April 21, 2020

This is my List ->



Interstellar

Shawshank Redemption

Forrest Gump

Titanic

Pursuit of happyness#FivePerfectMovies .There are Many Movies To add this Perfect Movie list pic.twitter.com/teplfyhUse — _.R.E.D.D.Y._ (@PurnaReddy_07_) April 22, 2020

#FivePerfectMovies

1- Interstellar

2- Gran Torino

3- Southpaw

4- Inception

5- Prisoners

Absolutely unbelievable pic.twitter.com/gyL3khR38h — Sofy (@sofy_artwork) April 21, 2020

Also Read | Interstellar 2I/Borisov No Ordinary Comet, Travelled From ‘very Cold Place’: Study

Apart from fans, renowned filmmakers too listed some of their favourite movies from the lot. From Rosemary's Baby to Godfather, the list included some of the most iconic movies of all time. Take a look at some tweets by filmmakers:

Also Read | NASA Releases Photos Of First Interstellar Comet At Its Closest To The Sun

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.