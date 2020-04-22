From 'Interstellar' To 'Jaws', Netizens List Out #FivePerfectMovies In Viral Trend

Quick links:
The Coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill, as many people across the globe are placed under lockdown. Although self-isolation and quarantine are the right precautions to take during the Coronavirus pandemic, it seems like the quarantine practices can get a bit boring. As to cut the boredom, netizens have seemingly found a great escape in social media, as many several things go viral on the internet. Recently, #FivePerfectMovies, a new hashtag, took the internet by storm.
#FivePerfectMovies involves the list of any five movies that are made beyond excellence and have had a huge impact on the cine-goers. From Interstellar to Jaws, many iconic movies have made it to the list of #FivePerfectMovies on the internet. Take a look at some of the netizens' top choices:
#FivePerfectMovies— Mitchell Jeffrey (@MitchellJeffre1) April 21, 2020
A couple of my top picks in no particular order:
1. Seven
2. Parasite
3. Blade Runner 2049
4. The Dark Knight
5. Interstellar pic.twitter.com/FduCgoXN2r
#FivePerfectMovies— eduardo. 🏋️♂️ (@eduvrdo47) April 21, 2020
1. Interstellar
2. 2001: A Space Odyssey
3. Blade Runner
4. The Dark Knight
5. The Godfather: Part II pic.twitter.com/6OT3H1pC11
This is my List ->— _.R.E.D.D.Y._ (@PurnaReddy_07_) April 22, 2020
Interstellar
Shawshank Redemption
Forrest Gump
Titanic
Pursuit of happyness#FivePerfectMovies .There are Many Movies To add this Perfect Movie list pic.twitter.com/teplfyhUse
#FivePerfectMovies— Sofy (@sofy_artwork) April 21, 2020
1- Interstellar
2- Gran Torino
3- Southpaw
4- Inception
5- Prisoners
Absolutely unbelievable pic.twitter.com/gyL3khR38h
Apart from fans, renowned filmmakers too listed some of their favourite movies from the lot. From Rosemary's Baby to Godfather, the list included some of the most iconic movies of all time. Take a look at some tweets by filmmakers:
The Kid With A Bike— Francis Lee (@strawhousefilms) April 19, 2020
Now, Voyager
Parasite
Working Girl
A Prophet
I nominate @JoshOConnor15 @AlecSecareanu @FilmBayona @edgarwright @BarryJenkins
Okay... Here's, off the top of my head, 5 don't-touch-a-frame movies:— edgarwright (@edgarwright) April 20, 2020
Umberto D,
Singin' In The Rain,
Rosemary's Baby,
2001: A Space Odyssey,
Mad Max: Fury Road.
Nominating @AnnoDracula @KermodeMovie @rianjohnson @corinhardy @bobfreelander.
