From Iraq’s ‘blood Lake’ To ‘murder Spot’, Most Bizarre Google Earth Sightings

Google Earth, which is primarily based on satellite imagery, lets users see cities, roads, lanes, bylanes and various other angles with the help of just one mouse click. Its functionality is not too different from Google Maps, but it also allows users to find some of the strangest places with the help of just addresses or coordinates. From a submerged car to a grisly “murder spot”, internet users have been able to find pictures that were hiding in plain sight or fascinating places like an unexplained cave in Antarctica.

Therefore, here are some of the pictures that are bizarre and creepy at the same time:

Submerged car

A picture of a submerged car was found in 2007. The chilling Google Earth image had reportedly solved a cold case mystery that had baffled police for more than 20 years. According to a UK media outlet Mirror, William Moldt was reported missing from Lantana, Florida, on November 7, 1997, after failing to return from a night out, but cops failed to find any leads. But the Google Earth image helped police following which they dredged out the vehicle from the water and Moldt’s body was identified.

‘Murder spot’

The image, which looked like a scene from a horror film, was from Beatrixpark Dock in the Netherlands. The picture had taken the internet by storm as several internet users feared that the Google Earth had stumbled upon the sight of a bloodied body being dragged into the water. However, thankfully, it was actually the sigh of a wet dog leaving a trail on the wooden floor as it rushed towards the shore.

‘Blood lake’

A blood-red lake outside Sadr City in Iraq had led to a number of rumours over the years. But when asked, a local reportedly said that a nearby slaughterhouse often dumps blood into canals. Another local even explained that the colourisation comes from sewage or a process to treat the water.

‘Jesus loves you’

These words were seen engraved on a smooth stretch of land at the Boise national Park in the USA. But to date, no one knows who or why someone wrote those words.

Unexplained cave in Antarctica

Mysterious caves seemed to appear out of the blue on a remote island in Antarctica. Google Earth users were able to find the entrance of the cave which they claim could be an entrance to a “hollow” Earth or a military cover up. Interestingly the ‘cave’ disappeared without a trace six months later after it was found in 2007.

