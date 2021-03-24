Last Updated:

From Joining Tinder To Bullying Men: What Historic Legends Would've Loved, Netizens Guess

A new trend that has picked up momentum on twitter involves guessing what dead legends had liked had they been alive. The now-viral trend is a text-based meme.

A new trend that has picked up momentum online involves guessing what dead legends might have liked had they been alive. The now-viral trend is basically a text-based meme that involves a person starting a sentence with RIP and then writing the name of his favourite legend. The later part of the sentence involves writing the ‘modern-day thing’ that they think relates to them the most. 

Since the initial tweets being posted earlier today, the trend has exploded attracting many “history correct” answers. One user talked about Princess Diana quipping that the late British royal could have been featured in Taylor Swift’s Bad Blood owing to her difference with the Royal Family. Others noted that ace psychologist Sigmund Freud would have loved Reddit, where he could have perhaps discovered his theories of psychosexual development. Meanwhile, another user guessed that late novelist Jane Austen would have loved "bullying men" because of her female-oriented novels.

Another viral trend

Recently, a Twitter thread went viral and netizens are left in splits as they see some unusual names of people save in phone's contact list. It started when a Twitter user named Jennifer Wortman shared how her husband has saved her name in his phone. Soon, it became a viral thread as people started sharing the same. Today I discovered my husband has me in his phone as “Jennifer Wortman”, wrote the Twitter user. Sooner than we know, it became a trend as people from all domains of life started commenting on the tweet. While few shared images of the quirky contact names, other left hilarious comments. 

