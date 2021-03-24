From Joining Tinder To Bullying Men: What Historic Legends Would've Loved, Netizens Guess

A new trend that has picked up momentum online involves guessing what dead legends might have liked had they been alive. The now-viral trend is basically a text-based meme that involves a person starting a sentence with RIP and then writing the name of his favourite legend. The later part of the sentence involves writing the ‘modern-day thing’ that they think relates to them the most.

Since the initial tweets being posted earlier today, the trend has exploded attracting many “history correct” answers. One user talked about Princess Diana quipping that the late British royal could have been featured in Taylor Swift’s Bad Blood owing to her difference with the Royal Family. Others noted that ace psychologist Sigmund Freud would have loved Reddit, where he could have perhaps discovered his theories of psychosexual development. Meanwhile, another user guessed that late novelist Jane Austen would have loved "bullying men" because of her female-oriented novels.

RIP Homer I know he would’ve loved Super Mario Odyssey — SparkNotes (@SparkNotes) March 23, 2021

Rip Orpheus, he would have loved rear view mirrors — Classical Studies Memes for Hellenistic Teens (@CSMFHT) March 24, 2021

rip karl marx, you would’ve loved megumi pic.twitter.com/7BGXboAmsY — hiso ðŸ’¿ðŸ§· (@kugisxki) March 24, 2021

RIP king henry VIII i know you would’ve loved tinder — muso moon says revolution (@musomoon) March 23, 2021

RIP edgar allen poe i know he woud've loved that's so raven — jordan (@mygfreal) March 22, 2021

RIP sigmund freud i know he woud've loved reddit — ðŸ‘¤ (@mas1z1) March 22, 2021

rip oedipus i know he woulda loved yo mama jokes — περσεφÏŒνη (@NotKallyn) March 23, 2021

rip princess diana i know taylor swift would have made you star in the bad blood music video — isa (@unsuccession) March 23, 2021

rip dorian gray i just know you would have loved the anti aging cream — dorian gray’s last brain cell (@emosupporttwink) March 22, 2021

