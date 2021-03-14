'Ghost Bird' With Harsh Scream And Gigantic Features Terrifies Woman: Watch

A woman in Magdalena got terrified by a rare bird Great Potoo who she first thought as a piece of wood. The video of the incident is going viral on social media. The woman who was a little far from the bird had tried to capture the bird on her phone but soon the bird started making noise. The bird then opened its eyes and was scanning the people near it.

Rare bird 'ghost-bird' captured in video

In the video, the voice of children who are at a distance can be heard. The bird's eyes were closed at first in the video and it was seated still. The woman then tried to come closer to the bird but it opened its large mouth and the lady got scared. The rare bird Great Potoo is known for its harsh scream and eats large insects and small vertebrates. Take a look at the video.

Netizens react

The woman who saw the bird said that she first thought that it was a stick but when she moved closer, it opened its mouth and eyes which scared her, reported The Sun. She added that species of this bird had not been seen for the last 15 years. Netizens were stunned to see the video as they shared their thoughts on video. One person wrote, "That is the creepiest thing I have even seen in my whole life." Another user commented, "I would literally disappear if I saw that, I wouldn't even get close to it, you'll see my shoe marks down the road." "This thing look like a fusion of small dragon and bird!", another individual commented.

Leopard & Black Panther Come Face To Face

A video of two wild cats, a black panther and a leopard has been shared by Nandan Nilekani, co-founder of Infosys on Twitter. In the video, a leopard and a black panther have come face-to-face and are on the verge of an encounter at Kabini Wildlife Sanctuary, Karnataka. The video has been going viral on social media and netizens are intrigued to know what happened next between them.

Saw today, 6th March, in Kabini wild life sanctuary -- another epic encounter between the Black Panther and his adversary Scarface! Video credit: Vijay Prabhu. pic.twitter.com/151Ip1bMGz — Nandan Nilekani (@NandanNilekani) March 6, 2021

