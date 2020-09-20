Last Updated:

Good News: Anand Mahindra Gifts Tractor To Bihar Man Who Dug 3-km Tunnel In 30 Years

A man who single-handedly carved out a three km long canal to direct rainwater recently received a reward for Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra.

Good News: Anand Mahindra gives tractor to Bihar man who dug tunnel in Bihar

A man who single-handedly carved out a three km long canal to direct rainwater recently received a reward for Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra. Lungi Bhuiyan, who dug relentlessly for 30 years, has received a brand new tractor free of cost. Mahindra is quite active on social media and often goes a step ahead to help people in distress amd support new innovations. 

The story reached Mahindra on September 18 after a Journalist Rahin Kumar tagged him in a tweet where he described Bhuiyan story earlier. He added that the only thing Bhuiyan wanted was a tractor. Mahindra immediately replied to Kumar and wrote that giving a tractor to Bhuiyan would be a blessing for him. In the same tweet, he also asked the whereabouts of Bhuiyan so that he could offer a tractor to him.

Siddhinath Vishwakarma, Mahindra dealer in the region said that Anand Mahindra came across a tweet about Bhuiyan and decided to give him a tractor. He then asked the area office to send a tractor to him.

‘Mountain man 2.0’

Surrounded by dense forest and mountains, Bhuiyan’s village named Kothiwala lies about 80km away from Gaya district headquarter, is marked as a refuge for Maoists. Bhuiyan, who is a farmer by profession was bothered seeing that all the water from mountains went to the river, leaving the farmer’s land dry. As per ANI, after waiting for a few years, Bhuiyan decided to sing handedly carve a long tunnel to direct the water from the fields to the hills.

