Good News: Anand Mahindra Gifts Tractor To Bihar Man Who Dug 3-km Tunnel In 30 Years

A man who single-handedly carved out a three km long canal to direct rainwater recently received a reward for Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra. Lungi Bhuiyan, who dug relentlessly for 30 years, has received a brand new tractor free of cost. Mahindra is quite active on social media and often goes a step ahead to help people in distress amd support new innovations.

The story reached Mahindra on September 18 after a Journalist Rahin Kumar tagged him in a tweet where he described Bhuiyan story earlier. He added that the only thing Bhuiyan wanted was a tractor. Mahindra immediately replied to Kumar and wrote that giving a tractor to Bhuiyan would be a blessing for him. In the same tweet, he also asked the whereabouts of Bhuiyan so that he could offer a tractor to him.

Siddhinath Vishwakarma, Mahindra dealer in the region said that Anand Mahindra came across a tweet about Bhuiyan and decided to give him a tractor. He then asked the area office to send a tractor to him.

उनको ट्रैक्टर देना मेरा सौभाग्य होगा। As you know, I had tweeted that I think his canal is as impressive a monument as the Taj or the Pyramids. We at @MahindraRise would consider it an honour to have him use our tractor. How can our team reach him @rohinverma2410 ? https://t.co/tnGC5c4j8b — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 19, 2020

‘Mountain man 2.0’

Surrounded by dense forest and mountains, Bhuiyan’s village named Kothiwala lies about 80km away from Gaya district headquarter, is marked as a refuge for Maoists. Bhuiyan, who is a farmer by profession was bothered seeing that all the water from mountains went to the river, leaving the farmer’s land dry. As per ANI, after waiting for a few years, Bhuiyan decided to sing handedly carve a long tunnel to direct the water from the fields to the hills.

Bihar: A man has carved out a 3-km-long canal to take rainwater coming down from nearby hills to fields of his village, Kothilawa in Lahthua area of Gaya. Laungi Bhuiyan says, "It took me 30 years to dig this canal which takes the water to a pond in the village." (12.09.2020) pic.twitter.com/gFKffXOd8Y — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2020

