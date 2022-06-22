Google Asks 'what Would Dogs Use Search Engine For', Netizens Respond Hilariously

Tech giant Google usually has answers to most questions but the search engine has now put out a funny question, where they want to know what would pet dogs use search engine for. The post has since gone viral, with users replying with equally funny answers.

"If your dog could use Google, what would they search for?" Google asked users on its official Twitter handle. Meanwhile, in response to this question some people online stressed that if these adorable little furry creatures got access to the Internet and the Google search engine, they would undoubtedly have a ball. Many claimed that the dogs would likely look for some extra treats or food. Additionally, they would want to know how to spend more time with their parents so that they stayed home for longer.

If your dog could use Google, what would they search for? — Google (@Google) June 21, 2022

Its 25.9 million followers said dogs would love to get extra treats or food. Others came up with creative ideas, like booking an Uber for a play date. Twitteratis were seen interested in answering about what their pet would enjoy if they have an access to use the search engine.

Netizens react

The viral post has grabbed the attention of many online and has garnered around 2300 likes. People were seen coming up with unique answers "How to teach people to love," tweeted a user. Another user spelled, "Not being paid for the therapy services I provide. What do I do?". One other user expressed, "How to book Uber for a play date with my best friend, Boomer".

How to teach people to love.. — Olvin (@OlvinSantamaria) June 21, 2022

How to book Uber for play date with my best friend, Boomer 🐶 https://t.co/mjmbTjevLz — आन्या 🦩 (@AnyaMuses) June 22, 2022

"Not being paid for the therapy services I provide. What do I do?" https://t.co/0nXwmFaOi1 — Priyanka (@Priyanka_HK) June 22, 2022

Image: Unsplash