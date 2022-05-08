Google Celebrates Mother's Day 2022 With A Heartwarming Doodle; Take A Look

As India celebrates Mother's Day on May 8, search engine giant Google has shared four slides of heartwarming gifs dedicated to mothers. The doodle shared by Google shows the special relationship between a mother and child. In the first slide, the Doodle shows the child holding the mother's finger; in the second slide, both are seen reading braille; the next slide shows the mother and the child washing their hands under running water, and the last slide shows them planting a sapling.

On every occasion, Google uses its Doodles, which is the official logo of the search engine giant, to celebrate different holidays, events, birthdays, or death anniversaries of notable historical figures and events. Every year in India, Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May to honour the role of the mother in a child's life and to celebrate the special bond that the child shares with their mothers. This day is mainly observed to remember that the reason for our existence is our mothers, who brought us into this world.

Mother’s Day 2022: History

First celebrated in early 1907, the credit for the worldwide celebration of Mother's Day goes to Anna Jarvis, an American woman who hosted a worship service in honour of mothers at Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church in Grafton, West Virginia. When Jarvis's mother died in 1905, she first raised the demand to announce a day dedicated to her mother as a national holiday. Later, after two years, the inaugural Mother's Day was celebrated, and in 1914, US President Woodrow Wilson officially announced a national holiday on Mother's Day. Notably, Mother's Day is observed on May 8 in India, and it is celebrated on different days in different countries.

Mother’s Day 2022: Significance

Mothers hardly get any recognition for their contributions to the family and children, and often their efforts are overlooked. This day holds significance because it gives a chance to every child to acknowledge the unquantifiable and selfless contributions of every mother in their life. It is a day to thank her for all the hardships a mother undergoes for a child's success.

Image: Google_doodle