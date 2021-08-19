Google Earth Video Of 'demonic Figure' Does The Rounds On TikTok; People Scared

Some people like to use Google Earth to check for odd locations throughout the world. However, people were shocked by a bizarre encounter that was captured on the app. Some joked that it looked like Pennywise the Clown, while others felt it looked like a "scary demonic creature." It was sighted under a highway overpass along the Cayuga Waterfront Trail in Ithaca, New York. The video was shared on TikTok by 'Hidden On Google Earth'.

What the people had to say

While a majority of netizens were horrified after seeing the mysterious figure beneath the bridge, some were not so surprised. One person said that it looked more like the Joker.

"Well, now I know where I don't want to go," wrote another user on TikTok. "I'll never walk under a bridge without worrying a killer clown is lurking around."

One more user remarked, "That is Ithaca, New York. Cornell University and Ithaca College are both presents. Probably a hoax perpetrated by students."

Other discoveries on Google Earth

In a different story, a Google Earth user shared an image with the caption of "Secret base! (Middle of the Sahara)" on Reddit. While some Reddit users were convinced by the possibility of a secret off-the-radar military base, an investigation was conducted. It was discovered that it is, in fact, a military base that is still operational today.

A TikToker named Jason Cline recently shared a video showing himself swiping across to Nevada, USA, before zooming in to an area that looks like a "ghost town." He arrived in Rhyolite, which is located in Nye County, around 120 miles from Las Vegas.

According to LADbible, the town was founded in the early 1900s and was one of several mining communities that flocked to the Bullfrog Mining District in search of gold. The Montgomery Shoshone Mine's investors began to fear in 1908 that it was overvalued. The company's stock value plummeted after an independent study was done, and the mine was closed in 1911. As a result, there was no need for unemployed miners to stay, and the population fell below 1,000. It was close to nil by 1920.

Image - Google