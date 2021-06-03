Google Search Result Shows Kannada As 'ugliest Language In India', Netizens Demand Apology

India is a multilingual nation with 21 languages spoken in various dialects. Recently, a Google search result showed that Kannada is the ‘ugliest language’ in India. This has irked the native people of Karnataka and many have taken to Twitter to express their dissent over the issue. Netizens have slammed Google for popping up websites on top that have maligned the Kannada language.

Netizens slam Google for popping up Kannada’s name in ‘ugliest language’ result

This has sparked a strong reaction from those who speak this south Indian language. People started sharing screenshots of the Google search and expressed their disapproval regarding it. Many have also expressed shock over this.

One of them said ‘A language spoken by over 56.9 million people worldwide, can't be called the ugliest language in India’ and shared the screengrab of the search result. Another netizen has called Kannada the oldest language in the world and wrote, ‘How could you even call the oldest language as the ugliest language? We all kannadigas love Kannada, and will not allow anybody to talk ill about our language. Please give respect to all the languages, be it Indian or any other.’

One of them also asked to report the website that was slandering their mother tongue. Member of Parliament PC Mohan also wrote ‘Home to the great Vijayanagara Empire, #Kannada language has a rich heritage, a glorious legacy and a unique culture. One of the world’s oldest languages Kannada had great scholars who wrote epics much before Geoffrey Chaucer was born in the 14th century. Apologise @GoogleIndia’.

Home to the great Vijayanagara Empire, #Kannada language has a rich heritage, a glorious legacy and a unique culture. One of the world’s oldest languages Kannada had great scholars who wrote epics much before Geoffrey Chaucer was born in the 14th century. Apologise @GoogleIndia. pic.twitter.com/Xie927D0mf — P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) June 3, 2021

A language spoken by over 56.9 million people worldwide, can't be called the ugliest language in India. #Karnataka #Kannada #Google pic.twitter.com/LIVX3jtUiq — Nishanth Sudarshan (@Constantine_YT) June 3, 2021

Kannada is a beautiful language. From Adikavi Pampa who wrote Vikramarjuna Vijaya to Haridasas spread the message of peace, love, and bhakti in their Dasa Sahitya. The list is endless.



There is no ugly language in Bharat, certainly not Kannada. @sundarpichai pls look into it. — Arun 🇮🇳 (@arunpudur) June 3, 2021

How could you even call the oldest language as the ugliest language? We all kannadigas love Kannada, and will not allow anybody to talk ill about our language.

Please give respect to all the languages, be it Indian or any other. — Vijayashree Shreesh (@vijaya_shreesh) June 3, 2021

Here's how some people are reporting the result. Do your part too guys!



But, I personally feel the website showing the result has to be taken down or atleast edited. pic.twitter.com/zViXS8DpQY — Nishanth Sudarshan (@Constantine_YT) June 3, 2021

The outrage continued to pour in as one Twitter user tagged Google and asked them to take strict action against this. They wrote ‘Dear @Google @GoogleIndia this is the disrespect to the oldest language of the country #kannada Moreover there is no such language which is ugly... every language has got its own respect n love Yellow heartRed heart Hoping for the further serious action on this soon’. Another also went on to ask how is any language decided to be the ‘ugliest’. One of them also went on to defend Google by saying that this search result is not their fault. They wrote ‘It has nothing to do with @Google though Google work on a set algorithm it just matches the word that u have write and try to find results with similar words.. Report the site’.

Dear @Google @GoogleIndia this is the disrespect to the oldest language of the country #kannada

Moreover there is no such language which is ugly... every language has got its own respect n love 💛❤️

Hoping for the further serious action on this soon @sundarpichai @karnatakacom pic.twitter.com/lrXQxFa5Dx — Manjunath Devar (@devar_manjunath) June 3, 2021

How dare they do this??? Shame on them, Kannada is a very sweet language, Kannadigas are the most tolerant race, they are cultured, polite and welcome all to their fold.....#KannadaSweetLanguage — Meena Das Narayan (@MeenaDasNarayan) June 3, 2021

How they define ugliness in a language? The written letters? Or the sound of it? Or population that speaks? Or the culture followed by them? Or maybe the terrain of the state? Or it could simply be updated by a pathetic google employee who got his arse kicked by kannadigans 😅 — aaronbcj (@aaronbcj) June 3, 2021

@Google hey Google don't disrespect kannada peoples...take it back...

Kannada is one of the oldest language in the world. It's a beautiful language. Please make changes. Everyone loves their mother tongue ,there cannot be ugliest language. — Deepak (@DeepakBJ6) June 3, 2021

Image: Shutterstock

