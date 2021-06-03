Last Updated:

Google Search Result Shows Kannada As 'ugliest Language In India', Netizens Demand Apology

A recent Google search result showed south Indian language Kannada as the 'ugliest language in India' and this did not sit well with netizens.

India is a multilingual nation with 21 languages spoken in various dialects. Recently, a Google search result showed that Kannada is the ‘ugliest language’ in India. This has irked the native people of Karnataka and many have taken to Twitter to express their dissent over the issue. Netizens have slammed Google for popping up websites on top that have maligned the Kannada language. 

Netizens slam Google for popping up Kannada’s name in ‘ugliest language’ result

This has sparked a strong reaction from those who speak this south Indian language. People started sharing screenshots of the Google search and expressed their disapproval regarding it. Many have also expressed shock over this. 

One of them said ‘A language spoken by over 56.9 million people worldwide, can't be called the ugliest language in India’ and shared the screengrab of the search result. Another netizen has called Kannada the oldest language in the world and wrote, ‘How could you even call the oldest language as the ugliest language? We all kannadigas love Kannada, and will not allow anybody to talk ill about our language. Please give respect to all the languages, be it Indian or any other.’

One of them also asked to report the website that was slandering their mother tongue. Member of Parliament PC Mohan also wrote ‘Home to the great Vijayanagara Empire, #Kannada language has a rich heritage, a glorious legacy and a unique culture. One of the world’s oldest languages Kannada had great scholars who wrote epics much before Geoffrey Chaucer was born in the 14th century. Apologise @GoogleIndia’. 

The outrage continued to pour in as one Twitter user tagged Google and asked them to take strict action against this. They wrote ‘Dear @Google  @GoogleIndia this is the disrespect to the oldest language of the country #kannada Moreover there is no such language which is ugly... every language has got its own respect n love Yellow heartRed heart Hoping for the further serious action on this soon’. Another also went on to ask how is any language decided to be the ‘ugliest’. One of them also went on to defend Google by saying that this search result is not their fault. They wrote ‘It has nothing to do with @Google though Google work on a set algorithm it just matches the word that u have write and try to find results with similar words.. Report the site’. 

