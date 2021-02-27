Google Shares A List Of DOs And DON'Ts To Follow Until Everyone Gets Vaccinated

Google India took to its official Instagram handle and shared an image of the ‘DOs and DONTs’ that people need to follow in order to prevent themselves from contracting the deadly coronavirus. Vaccination drive has started in India, however, it is important to follow the precautionary measures even after getting vaccinated. In the caption, Google India urges the citizens to continue wearing a mask and maintain social distancing even after everyone is vaccinated.

List of DOs and DONTs

The post comprises 4 slides. The first slide holds a message that reads, ‘Until everyone gets vaccinated, follow these DOs and DONTs’. The second slide urges people to wear a mask and also asks people to not mask their feelings. The third slide asks people to maintain social distancing. With this, it also requests people to not distance themselves from their social circle. Lastly, the third slide asks people to wash their hands. However, it also has another important message that says, ‘Don’t forget to wash your hands dirty with your hobbies’.

Netizens react

Making a sarcastic remark, one Instagram user wrote, "Keep full records, effects, observations and the needles used for injection in a government treasury in a locked box". Another person wrote, "Maintain #socialdistancing and NOT #socialmediadistancing". Since uploaded, the image has managed to gather over 4.5K likes. Making a hilarious comment, one person wrote, "Hand washing is required Especially for programmers. Remember keyboard contains more germs than toilet seat". Netizens can also be seen leaving various emojis in the comment section.

