Google’s Hindi Translation Of ‘unworried’ Is Viral, Twitterati Can’t Stop Talking About It

Google mostly gives you the right answers to all the things, but some of the answers can be a little glitchy from time to time. Recently, a person went on to look for the meaning of the word unworried in Hindi, and the search engine translated it to something hilarious which has gone viral on the internet. Read along and take a look at the meaning and what Twitterati has been talking about it.

Google’s meaning of "unworried" goes viral

Google is one of the most relied search engines across the world, however, when a person searched for the meaning of the word "unworried" in Hindi, it didn’t have quite the right answer. The actual meaning of the word unworried is not having any worries or being tension-free, but Google, when translated into Hindi, says that unworried means "Avivahit" which means unmarried. Twitterati has found this amusing and have shared a series of screenshots and memes along with it.

The screenshot was shared by Pinstorm marketer Mahesh Murthy at first, who called out the search engine for the glitch. Murthy said how the firm needs Hindi-speaking people who work on these things. He wrote in his tweet, “Google probably needs Hindi-speaking linguists and AI/ML engineers”.

Followed by this, others started looking it up too and shared their screenshots. Netizens are making memes and jokes, as they think Google is sensible and has realised that to be unworried, one has to be unmarried. A person shared the screenshot and wrote atop it, “Artificial Intelligences has started understanding human complexities”. He further added to his tweet, “The AI understands marriages better than humans themselves Face with tears of joy. But honestly, how can Unworried mean Avivahit (Unmarried) in Hindi?”. Here are some of the other reactions on the same, take a look.

Finally @GoogleIndia found the correct meaning of unworried in Hindi



à¤…à¤µà¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤¹à¤¿à¤¤ means Unmarried ðŸ˜‚ Well done ðŸ‘ðŸ» you showed the reality that unmarried are unworried as well ðŸ˜‹#Google #India pic.twitter.com/PT9p8g7Xke — The backpacker (@crazyCancer_ian) March 25, 2021

Even google agrees that unmarried person is happiest.ðŸ˜ŠðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‡



Google has applied all of its AI, NLP, ML knowledge and tech to finally give the right answer to "unworried in hindi".



Go ahead and type it in Google search!!#single#unmarried#Unworried#Google pic.twitter.com/zyvnYdDE31 — Rangilo choro (@rangilo_Sh) March 25, 2021

Google has applied all of its AI, NLP, ML knowledge and tech to finally give the right answer to "unworried" in hindi"



Go ahead and type it in Google Search to find out the outcome..#Google #unworried #AI — Sandeep Nagpal (@samrudra) March 25, 2021

It did not end at this, people have also noticed that Google is giving the same meaning for the word even if it is translated to some other language. A person shared the translation in Kannada and said that it was the same. Another user replied to this and said that it is "unmarried" in Marathi too.

I am unworried in Hindi and Urdu.

ðŸ˜› pic.twitter.com/cZKutbm3lx — Guru v5.5™ (@Kiraataka) March 25, 2021

In marathi tooðŸ˜‚

But en translation idu ðŸ™„ðŸ¤¦â˜¹ï¸ — ð•¾ð–Šð–Šð–’ð–†ð– (@Seemajay9) March 25, 2021

Promo Courtesy: Screengrab from Google